POWHATAN – Coaches and players across the sporting spectrum will tell you how hard it is to beat a team a third time.
And for this year’s Powhatan’s girls basketball team, beating Huguenot the first two times was no easy task. The lead changed hands multiple times in both contests, and the Indians didn’t secure the lead for good in either game until the fourth quarter. Even so, the Falcons didn’t finish far behind, losing 49-42 at Powhatan High School in December and 50-44 at home in January.
On top of it all, Monday’s rematch promised an additional reward: the winning team would advance into the quarterfinal round of the Class 4, Region B playoffs. The losing team, however, would see its season come to an end.
The Falcons just so happened to be the team that eliminated the Indians in regional play the last two years.
Not this time.
The third time proved to be the charm that broke the curse for Powhatan, as it unleashed a 22-0 run across the middle stages of the regional play-in game and powered past Huguenot 59-46 to secure its place in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. matchup at King George.
“I think the girls all-around were very prepared going into the game and they knew them from playing them twice, and when adjustments were made, we were ready to adjust to that,” said Kristy Henderson, who is in her third year coaching the Indians. She called the contest a great team win for them, as players were able to come off the bench and contribute, and four different players scored 8 or more points for Powhatan.
Sophomore Faith Henderson led the way with 18 points and seven rebounds. Her teammate, sophomore Kayla Terry, made five of eight 3-point shots and finished Monday’s contest with 17 points while adding four rebounds and four assists.
“She’s definitely always needed to score for us,” coach Kristy Henderson said of Terry. “When she’s open, she’s on. [Sophie Dolan is] that way, too. It’s great to have two outside shooters who can nail shots.”
Dolan, also a sophomore, racked up six steals to go along with her five rebounds and five assists, and she chipped in 9 points, including the tying and go-ahead free throws that put Powhatan ahead of Huguenot for good in the second quarter.
“As our team has progressed through the season, Sophie’s been a big part of that,” Henderson said.
Freshman Erin Almond was on fire from the corner on the baseline in the closing stages, pouring in 6 insurance points in the fourth quarter to end the night with 8 total.
Senior Michala Taylor, who moved up to the top of the Indians’ full-court press in the third quarter, utilized her long arms, athleticism and quickness and delivered back-to-back buckets off of her back-to-back steals, capping a rash of 7 half-opening points for Powhatan after Terry hit one of her five 3s and bookending a 22-0 run that put Powhatan in command of the game.
“I think the momentum and the upbeat, that was good for us,” Henderson said. “Intensity was there.”
Powhatan hit on the big run after falling behind the Falcons 21-15 with 4:45 to play in the first half. Terry netted the first 5 points – 3 from behind the arc, 2 from the free-throw line – and Dolan, after capturing a steal on the defensive end, drew a foul that sent her to the charity stripe. She knocked down the two pivotal points to put Powhatan back in the lead, and the home team stayed in that rhythm as Faith Henderson piled on 8 points to close out the half, including a 2-point shot that sliced across the glass from the right of the rim and into the hoop as the sophomore drew the foul for the bonus free throw. Faith shot 6 of 7 from the foul line.
Janelle Sample netted 17 points for the Falcons.
Powhatan found early success with the 2-2-1 press before switching to and then sticking with the 1-2-1-1 diamond press as it proved effective in the first half.
“The press really turned the tempo up for us,” coach Kristy Henderson said, “which gave us more offense.”
The Indians will face a Foxes unit that features two players averaging double figures in senior Oma Aguolu (16.1 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, 4.2 steals per game) and junior Aiyana Ellis (12.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 2.7 blocks per game).
“It’ll be a good matchup for us,” Henderson said. “I’m anxious to get to the scouting report tonight and be ready for the next one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.