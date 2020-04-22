I love a good coincidence.
Almost exactly a year ago, I found myself writing a column about a newfound passion I had been enjoying for awhile – board games. After a hiatus from any kind of board games for many years, I had discovered that today’s world of board games was far more diverse and sophisticated than the simple family games of the past, such as Monopoly, Uno, Trouble, and Dominoes.
In the column, I talked about discovering a new group of friends and acquaintances with a shared interest in exploring new types of games and pitting our skills against others. I found then, and continue to find, that the board gamers I have met are an incredibly welcoming lot who absolutely love to introduce players to new games.
I’m still not super competitive, but I do enjoy the challenge of trying to master a new game as quickly as possible. And I have found that the more games I play the easier it becomes to grasp the rules of different games as I build a better foundation of knowledge and understanding of how they work.
Fast forward to today, when I have not attended a board game event in several weeks as a result of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Even before Governor Ralph Northam issued his stay-at-home order, I was seeing many board game enthusiasts voluntarily canceling even small events. Board games are highly interactive, so the likelihood you could share unwanted germs was an obvious risk. I applaud those who recognized this risk early and made wise decisions to hold off on meeting.
But I would be lying if I said I didn’t miss it like crazy – meeting new people, trying games for the first time, and just generally interacting with other human beings at a distance less than 6 feet. I know everyone has things they are missing right now – friends, families, classes, hobby groups, sports teams, work, and so much more.
About three weeks ago, a fellow gamer told me about www.boardgamearena.com, a website where people can play board games online for free (although there are some games offered under a paid premium membership). I was skeptical since I know how elaborate and detailed some of the board games I have played are, but I tried it out and have been not only pleasantly surprised but thrilled.
In the past three weeks, I have played board games with a friend down the street, another in Fredericksburg, and my mom and sister in Texas. Each time, we video-chatted on the phone while we played the game on our computers and had a great time connecting even if we couldn’t leave our homes. I have tried old favorites and learned several new games that I look forward to trying the physical version of once self-isolation measures are relaxed. I’ve pressed my luck on a dice game, bought and sold goods in a bazaar, and built sprawling cities in a medieval land.
Funnily enough, when I looked back at that old column, I specifically talked about enjoying that with board games I could disconnect from technology and interact with people in a meaningful way in person. Now, I am extolling the virtues of completely relying on technology to connect with others in a meaningful way online to help beat the isolation.
I’ve heard the phrase “new normal” bandied around a great deal lately. Some people use it to refer to their current experiences, while others wonder what the world will be like once social distancing is no longer necessary. I’m trying not to get too hung up on either.
There is nothing normal about the times in which we are living right now. We are adapting the best we can to a situation we really have little control over, which is overwhelming in the extreme. In the midst of all that, I think small victories, ways we find to infuse our lives with unexpected surprises and joys, and the things that help us feel a little more in control of our lives, are the ones that may help the most at getting us all through this with our sanity intact.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
