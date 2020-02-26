POWHATAN – A Powhatan County Circuit Court Judge recently upheld the sentence a jury recommended last October for Karina Rafter, who was found guilty in the 2016 murder of her estranged husband.
Karina Rafter, 44, will serve 20 years for first-degree murder and three years for one count of use of a firearm in the commission of the murder of John Richard Rafter Jr., 48, on Dec. 9, 2016, at his home in the 2100 block of Flint Hill Road in Powhatan.
Following a five-day trial, a jury decided on Oct. 25, 2019, that Karina Rafter was guilty of shooting her husband in the head with a shotgun while he lay in his bed. His body was discovered by his teenage son on the morning of Dec. 9. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a murder.
Before the subject of the sentencing was addressed at a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 19, Circuit Court Judge Paul Cella listened to arguments on defense attorney Craig Cooley’s motions to have the jury’s guilty verdicts set aside. The first motion asked the judge to set aside the convictions based on what Cooley said was a failure by the Commonwealth to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Karina Rafter killed her husband.
He gave a lengthy argument about a lack of evidence placing Karina Rafter at the scene of her husband’s death; contradicting a time of death in which she had a solid alibi, or tying her to his death with any physical evidence. He said the Commonwealth was basing its argument on the theory that Karina Rafter “could have done it.”
If that motion failed, he asked that the verdict be set aside and a retrial ordered because of what Cooley said was an error on Cella’s part to allow the exclusion of a proposed defense exhibit, which was a medical document from 2005 when the couple was married before and going through a divorce. The attorney argued that the exhibit would have supported one of the alternative theories he argued could be an explanation for John Rafter’s death – that he committed suicide because of stress over his impending second divorce from Karina Rafter.
The prosecution was handled by the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office after the Powhatan office recused itself. Matthew Ackley and Susan Parrish, special assistant commonwealth’s attorneys to Powhatan, represented the prosecution.
Ackley argued that most of the arguments Cooley cited were ones the jury heard during the trial, including the alternative theories that John Rafter committed suicide or was killed by another suspect. He said the jury had listened to testimony about John Rafter’s previous suicidal ideations, but also heard the medical examiner’s analysis of why the evidence showed his death wasn’t a suicide.
“No amount of suicidal ideation makes the physically impossible possible,” Ackley said.
Ackley added that just because the defense’s opinion of what could have happened differs from the jury’s decision to find the defendant guilty doesn’t mean the jurors didn’t hear those arguments and dismiss them.
Cooley also attempted to have the couple’s two minor children testify, but Ackley objected, saying the defense was trying to augment their testimonies from the trial. Cooley summarized what they would have said, arguing it would have supported the son’s testimony that he heard a gunshot during daylight hours and added firsthand knowledge of John Rafter’s heavy sleeping habits as an explanation for why an alarm set for 6 a.m. in his room was still going off when law enforcement arrived after the son’s 911 call at 8:41 a.m.
After listening to both sides, Cella told the attorneys that it was a “very close case” that everyone admitted was based on circumstantial evidence. But it boiled down to which testimonies and evidence the jurors believed.
Given that, he said it would not be appropriate for him to take the case away from the jury. He also adhered to his ruling on the exhibit being excluded.
Sentencing
During the second half of the hearing, Cella listened to arguments related to the length of Karina Rafter’s final sentencing. The weapons charge has a mandatory three-year minimum sentence, while the jury gave the defendant the lowest sentence they could – 20 years – on the murder charge based on sentencing guidelines.
However, Cella could have given Karina Rafter a lower sentence, which is what the defense argued for and the prosecution against. Cella had received several impact statements from both sides and also heard the testimonies of Karina Rafter’s three children during the hearing.
Karina Rafter’s oldest daughter, who was from a previous marriage, was the lone witness for the prosecution, reading a victim statement she had written as a letter to her mother. She talked about the devastation she felt on losing John Rafter, who was not her biological father but whom she considered her parent, and how it felt like losing another parent because she believed her mother had killed him.
Karina Rafter’s younger children testified for the defense, speaking of the pain and grief they have felt since their mother was arrested, how much their lives have been negatively impacted, and their belief in her innocence. They pleaded with the judge for leniency.
Karina Rafter, who remained calm and collected in videos of the five-and-a-half-hour questioning by investigators and her testimony on the stand, became obviously emotional as she listened to the testimonies of her two youngest children.
When Cella asked her if she had anything to say before he imposed the sentence, she looked and sounded shocked as she said she didn’t know what to say because she knew herself to be innocent and wasn’t expecting the jury or the judge to find any differently.
“I do not believe I should be in jail for any amount of time. I do not know what happened to my husband, but I do know I had nothing to do with it,” she said.
Even given her lack of criminal record prior to this conviction, Cella said Karina Rafter had been found guilty of murder and decided not to disturb the jury’s decision to sentence her to 23 years for the two charges. He also granted the Commonwealth’s request for five years post-release supervision.
Cooley, who announced the defense’s intention to appeal the case, asked for an appeal bond for Rafter but was denied. He said he intended to file a notice of appeal within the next few days.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.