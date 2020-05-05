Lauren Ayers named PCPS Teacher of the Year

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Schools recently surprised the division’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, Lauren Ayers, with a small ceremony honoring her achievement.
Ayers is a third grade teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, where she has worked since the start of her teaching career in 2011. She was lured to the school on Friday, May 1 on the premise of attending a meeting, she said.
But when she entered the school library and looked out the window to the school’s central courtyard, she saw a gathering of family, friends, and co-workers wanting to wish her well.
Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, praised all five of the district’s school Teachers of the Year and commended Ayers for being chosen for the district honor.
“Lauren is somebody who works with all of our students in such an outstanding way to reach every student,” he said, adding she is a model of professionalism and an outstanding teacher.
Ayers said she was surprised when she received the schoolwide award a few weeks ago and doubly so to be chosen for the division honor.
“I feel so, so honored. This is huge. I feel like we work really hard for our kids, and to be appreciated for that and just to have the thank you is an honor,” she said.
Ayers added she only wished her students could be there to celebrate the moment with her. She said she misses interacting with her students face-to-face, hearing about their experiences, and seeing the lightbulbs come on when they begin to understand something.
In her recommendation letter, principal Tanja Atkins-Nelson described how Ayers establishes and maintains positive connections with her students and their families, selects diverse materials and resources, and incorporates students’ cultures, varied perspectives and real-life experiences during instruction. Ayers “provides meaningful and engaging hands-on activities that connect students to real-life experiences while also promoting their growth.”
The other Teachers of the Year honored by the division at the school level were:
* Cindy Barnes, a third grade special education teacher at Pocahontas Elementary – In her nomination, Barnes was described as always being willing to step up and help or support with a variety of responsibilities or duties; devoted to helping her students achieve at the highest level possible, and a quiet supporter of students and fellow teachers. She has worked with language arts teachers on her own to share what she has learned about phonetic rules that she finds her students are lacking when they get to third grade. She is a life-long learner and is forward thinking in her lessons.
* Mary Ayers, a special education teacher at Powhatan Elementary School – Ayers was described as a phenomenal positive role model for students and staff; a quiet and kind spirit that always makes the students feel comfortable and secure; always prepared, kind and supportive of her colleagues, and good at having open communication with parents to put them at ease. She is the coordinator for the POWES Morning Running Club. She was recently recommended to be on the ballot for the 2020 Virginia Branch of the International Dyslexia Association Board of Directors.
* Greg Perry, a math teacher at Powhatan Middle School – Perry was described as setting high standards for his students but also offering whatever supports are necessary for those students to successfully reach those expectations. He focuses on what’s best for his students and is constantly tweaking his approach and schedule, all while keeping his core beliefs and classroom standards. He’s not afraid to share his opinion on matters but also respects the opinions of others and does his best to understand both sides of an issue/argument. He shows genuine interest in not only his students but his colleagues as well and takes the time to get to know everyone in the building.
* Amanda Wilson, a social studies teacher at Powhatan High School – Wilson’s recommendation described her as one the hardest working individuals to enter the high school. She works countless hours, has juggled several different preps/courses, and leads SCA in a professional and inspiring way. In the classroom, she makes her courses come alive by bringing in current events, interesting court cases, and problem-solving activities. Students are lined up to take practical law, a course that exists in PHS only because Wilson fought to bring it there. Her government courses are rigorous and instill a strong work ethic, high level critical thinking, and an increased sense of integrity and global citizenship.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.