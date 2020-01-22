Malkerson

Powhatan freshman Cole Malkerson wins the 100 yard butterfly event with time of 1:02.50 in a meet hosted by Patrick Henry High School on Friday.

ASHLAND - Cole Malkerson continued his standout freshman season with another pair of individual wins in Friday’s meet hosted by Region 4B opponent Patrick Henry High School.

The freshman won both the boys 200 yard freestyle (2:05.16) and the boys 100 butterfly (1:02.50) to lead Powhatan’s swimmers, who collected 12 podium finishes across the 22 events.

Freshman Summer Kantanen swam second in the girls 200 individual medley (2:44.15) and joined teammates Emily Matthews, Abigail Johnson and Katherina Ernst in taking second in the girls 200 freestyle relay (2:04.71).

Matthews, a senior, added a runner-up finish in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:26.69) and a third place in the girls 200 IM (2:58.46).

Summer, Matthews, Johnson and Bailey Kantanen swam third together in the girls 200 medley relay (2:21.71). Bailey added third-place finishes in both the girls 50 freestyle (31.06) and the girls 100 free (1:10.62).

Sydney Hubbard took third in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:27.16) and Bailey, Johnson, Reese Smith and Aliah Greenhow swam third in the girls 400 freestyle relay (4:56.85).

Russell Holland swam third in the boys 50 free (30.38).

