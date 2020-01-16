RICHMOND – Every time Huguenot’s girls basketball team tied the game or took the lead in the fourth quarter, Powhatan High School’s Faith Henderson had an answer.
Right after Janelle Sample’s free-throws knotted up the game at 33-all, Henderson drove to the net, took a shot, recovered her own miss on an offensive rebound and netted the putback to return her Indians to the point.
Later in the period, she responded to Huguenot’s go-ahead jumper by driving to the lane and sending in the layup; and then, when Sample tipped her Falcons back into the lead from the foul line, Henderson drew a foul of her own to knock down two of her eight fourth-quarter shots from the charity stripe.
Powhatan never let go of the lead from there, denying Huguenot 50-44.
“Every win for us is just big for us – every single win we can get. We always play hard,” Faith said. “Every second counts.”
Faith’s monster second-half was key to her Indians’ victory. After seeing all of her first-half shots fail to fall through the hoop, the sophomore unleashed 22 points across the final two stanzas, including 16 in the fourth quarter.
“I can just feel like: I’m not doing what I should for my team and I need to really step it up, so that’s when I just need to get that fire under me,” Faith said, “and I just know I have to do it for my team.”
“I think tonight…she saw a little different adversity because in the first half she couldn’t hit a shot – she was making moves, shooting from the outside, trying different ways to score and was getting very frustrated,” Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson said. “I think overcoming that – sticking with it in the second half – she did a good job. She needs to be a scoring leader – it helps us in the scoring department.”
Faith also shot 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.
“I just have to focus – it’s for the team,” Faith said. “I think about it for our team – we needed it.”
“As a coach I instill: Free throws are super-important, and every free throw matters when you step up there, whether it’s the first one you shot in a game or whether it’s the last,” Coach Henderson said.
The Indians cemented the momentum in their favor in the closing stretch when Sophie Dolan, with her team up by one point in the fourth, blocked the ball on the defensive end. Dolan’s teammate Logan Anthony recovered it and raced it across the court, with her teammate Faith keeping pace. Anthony dumped off the pass to Faith, who drew the foul.
She knocked down both insurance shots from the line.
“Every little thing we do leads to another, and every single thing we do ties together and just creates something good for us,” Faith said. “If we get excited for something little we do, it turns into bigger things.”
Anthony, a sophomore, knocked down a 3-pointer and scored the first five points of the game, and a bucket from freshman Erin Almond helped give Powhatan a 7-0 start. Sophomore Kayla Terry added a pair of 3-pointers to help keep the Indians ahead of Huguenot 13-11 in the first quarter, and seniors Michala Taylor and Gabby Dintino joined Terry in making shots from the field to keep the Indians up 20-16 going into halftime.
Faith began to turn the corner in the third period when she gave her Indians a stretch of crucial plays that helped preserve their lead as the Falcons kept up their fierce pursuit. She faded back while facing physical one-on-one defense and let an insurance 2-pointer sail through the hoop, then, applying full-court pressure, jumped up for a steal on her team’s scoring side to set up a wide-open shot by Anthony. Taylor in the third hauled in key defensive rebounds and kicked-out a pass to Dolan, who knocked down the jumper for one of her two baskets in the period.
“She’s learning not to get too frustrated if her shot’s not going in, but knowing that rebounds are just as important as points,” Coach Henderson said of Taylor before adding of her team: “We are getting better with learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses and learning…where they’re going to be, what’s happening offensively and defensively, communicating.”
Terry scored 9 points against Huguenot, and Anthony finished with 7.
With Thursday’s triumph, the Indians improved to 6-6 overall. Powhatan also outlasted Clover Hill 40-32 on Monday; the Cavaliers did have height on their side – “they outsized us; they looked like they had three post players to basically our one,” Coach Henderson said – but Faith was still able to double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Terry chipped-in 12 points to help the Indians secure the win.
Powhatan’s sole loss in this three-game week came against Manchester 72-44 on Tuesday; Faith had 15 points in that game, and Terry and Dolan each added 9.
“It’s super-big,” Coach Henderson said of going 2-for-3 this week. “It would’ve been nice to have three (wins this week), and we have our ups and downs, and sometimes the downs are too long – we’ve got to overcome them and pick each other up and be a little more upbeat and positive on that sense – but I believe in them, and they’re believing in the process, and we’ll fight every time we step onto the court.”
