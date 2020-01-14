POWHATAN – The four-year term of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors officially began last week as all five members were sworn into office.
The two returning supervisors and three new board members were sworn in during an oath of office ceremony held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Powhatan County Courthouse. Circuit Court Judge Paul Cella administered the oath of office.
In a simple ceremony that lasted about 10 minutes, Cella completed the oath of office with David Williams, District 1; Larry Nordvig, District 2; Mike Byerly, District 3; Bill Cox, District 4, and Karin Carmack, District 5. The ceremony was attended by a few dozen family members, friends, and local residents.
The board members’ first meeting was on Monday, Jan. 6, which happened after press time.
After taking the oath, Carmack said she was excited to take on this new role serving Powhatan residents. She talked about some of the board members’ upcoming goals and issues that are likely to arise, starting with the fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget. Other issues likely to come up in the coming months include developing a strategic plan; updating the proffer policy; looking at the county’s transportation network, and revisiting some of the Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map.
“That’s a good start for the first six months,” she said.
Carmack, who previously served as a planning commissioner, said her new role definitely represents more of a workload, but she felt the planning commission was good training for her new role in regard to understanding planning and zoning issues.
A common theme among the board members when asked about the future was the congenial working relationship they believe they will have.
Nordvig, who has been in office since February 2015, said he is expecting “a less contentious board,” which will be a pleasure. Meeting with the other board members before they were sworn in, he said he felt they all “seemed to be a lot on the same page with what is important for the county.”
One of his immediate concerns, he said, was that the county needs more commercial revenue but it needs to be “Powhatan-friendly commercial growth.” The budget is an immediate priority, and other issues the supervisors discussed included exploring broadband options and getting a capital improvement plan that matches the county’s budget.
Williams, who has been on the board since 2012, said the public is likely to see a “board that is going to be very much together in terms of our vision and what our strategic plan is going to be for the county, and you will hear more about that as we go forward.”
“I think you are going to see a board that is going to have fun and is going to enjoy going to work for the county and … addressing some problems that we have had on the table for a long period of time,” Williams said.
The board knows it has certain issues it wants to address, including economic development, and he said the supervisors are going to bring forward some new ideas.
Regarding the future, Cox simply said he thinks the issue of “talking about what individual board members want to do is what led the prior board down the wrong road. I really think it is going to be about what we want to do, and we will be talking about that on Monday night as part of our organizational meeting.”
Byerly said he has lived in the county since 1963 and it has given a great deal to him, so he is happy to be giving back now as a supervisor. One of his priorities is to help create unity in the county, and that starts with the leadership, he said. That means the supervisors being able to work together as a team and have good dialogue so they can find solutions for issues that exist in the county.
Land use issues will likely be an important issue for the board in the near future, Byerly said. Many residents voted in the General Election based on concerns about what they want the county to look like in the future, he said. But he added he is new to the role and is ready for the challenge of tackling everything he has to learn to serve in his new position.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
