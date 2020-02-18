New Powhatan County Planning Commission leadership chosen

POWHATAN – During its first official meeting with a complete new makeup, the Powhatan County Planning Commission unanimously elected Dr. Barbara Brown as its chairwoman for 2020.
Brown, who represents District 5, is one of four new members of the planning commission. Another new member, Bobby Hall, District 3, was unanimously elected as vice chairman.
The other planning commissioners are Vicki Hurt, District 1; Jane Pendergast, District 4, and District 2’s Amy Kingery, who was first appointed to the planning commission in October 2019 to fill Owen Walker’s unexpired term.
The planning commission is an appointed advisory committee that makes recommendations to the board of supervisors on legislative matters related to land use, such as adoption and amendment of the comprehensive plan, zoning ordinance, and subdivision ordinance. It also reviews applications for rezoning and conditional use permits and then forwards its recommendations to the board of supervisors, which, as the legislative body for Powhatan County, makes any final decisions.
Brown, who first purchased property in Powhatan in 2011, said she believes that the health of a community directly relates to the quality of the zoning. As a healthcare executive for the last 25 years, she said it seemed like a good step to help look after the health of the county.
“We have a growing, vivacious community and it should be kept that way,” Brown said.
Although she is new to the planning commission, what Brown said she appreciates about its role in local decision making is that it helps set direction and lays a good groundwork to provide information to assist the board of supervisors.
Brown said she hopes to continue the well-thought-out work of the previous planning commission and grow based on their example. She recognizes that the biggest challenges for the planning commission are maintaining consistency in its decision making and striking the right balance regarding development and growth in Powhatan County.
“We can’t just stay where we are, so setting the boundaries on that becomes very difficult,” she said.
Hall is a second-generation lifelong Powhatan resident through his dad and said he has a great deal of interest in how Powhatan is developing and wanted to get involved and share his viewpoints. He said he was surprised when he was elected vice chairman but felt excited to take on the role.
Moving forward, Hall said he could see some of the big issues coming before the planning commission likely dealing with the development of Route 60 and improving the county’s commercial-to-residential ratio to relieve some of the tax burden of residents and avoid tax increases. He also talked about the planning commission as an additional safeguard in helping find balance between attracting businesses and keeping Powhatan’s rural characteristics.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
