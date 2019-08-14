New technical large animal rescue gaining momentum

Editor's note: Since this story was published, the the technical large animal rescue group has received a donation of a trailer.
POWHATAN – Approaching a frightened 1,200-pound horse in an emergency situation can be a recipe for a disaster.
Whether it is a large animal trapped in mud, stuck in a ravine, injured in a trailer accident or stuck in a swimming pool, any number of things can go wrong to make the situation dangerous not only for the animal but any humans trying to help.
A new regional group forming in Powhatan hopes to take some of that risk away by combining the members’ desire to help animals in trouble with the right training and equipment.
The Central Virginia Technical Large Animal Rescue is currently laying the foundation it will need to become the state’s second such rescue group, said Donna McNamara, its administrator. The group’s purpose will be to provide the trained personnel and specialized equipment need to rescue large animals from emergency situations with as little danger to themselves and the humans helping as possible.
“It is all about safety. You have to learn to do this safely, because that 1,200-pound horse is scared to death. He didn’t mean to get in that situation. He didn’t mean to get stuck in a pool or stuck in a pond, and he is frantic trying to figure out what he is supposed to be doing. So it is about training people to do it all safely,” she said.
The group will be a multi-jurisdictional collaboration that draws its members from fire and rescue workers, animal control officers, and private citizens who just want to help, McNamara said. Having such a varied membership will set the new group apart from the only existing group of this kind in Virginia – Little Fork’s Technical Large Animal Rescue Team in Culpeper County. That group is made up of firefighters only.
The new regional group will have a member meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department, 1959 Urbine Road. Anyone interested in becoming a part of it may attend. You can find the membership requirements on the group’s website, https://centralvatlar.org.
Besides adding to its membership, the biggest focus of the group in coming months will be on fundraising for the specialized equipment they need, McNamara said. They hope to receive a donation of at least an enclosed 16-foot long trailer to be used on emergency calls.
The technical rescue group will be based out of Huguenot Fire Department. Currently, representatives from Powhatan, Goochland, Chesterfield and Amelia counties have been part of the process to form the group, which organizers hope will officially go live in April 2020, she said.
“We don’t have all of the equipment to do all the rescues at the moment, so we are not an actual functioning group until 2020,” she said.
The time until that deadline will be anything but idle. After reaching out to neighboring jurisdictions last fall to gauge interest, the group held its first meeting in January. The first part of 2019 was spent planning and assessing the group’s needs, said Allison Vornkahl, a volunteer.
With a core group now in place, organizers recently put together basic care and handling classes – two sessions on horses were held on Aug. 3 and another on cattle was on Aug. 6, she said. More classes will be forthcoming on these and other large animals, such as alpacas or llamas, and an intensive three-day training on technical rescues will be held in 2020.
Powhatan resident Alexis Bray taught the horse handling classes on Aug. 3 to give those in attendance a foundation of knowledge on how to deal with a horse going through an extreme situation. She talked about simple tasks such as how to safely approach a horse, where to stand, and how to put on a halter and lead.
The key to handling these tasks safely is to keep in mind that the horses will likely feel like they are in a predator-prey situation with the humans trying to help, so everything the people can do to put them at ease will help make the animal more comfortable.
“If you have an idea of what you are doing, you can give confidence to the horse when approaching them. If you are nervous and afraid of getting hurt, they are not going to want to let you near them,” Bray said.
Sgt. Christine Boczar with Powhatan Animal Control attended one of the horse handling sessions along with her other animal control officers, corporal Ashley Gatewood and deputy James Sullivan.
The information they learned in the session will be helpful for the animal control officers not only in the case of a rescue situation but also with everyday calls such as a horse that has gotten out and is in the road or an animal cruelty case, Boczar said.
She added that she appreciated there was so much hands-on work in the training class, whether it was going in a stall to put a harness on or reading a horse’s body language in different situations.
“You do a lot of training where it is either online or it is in a classroom and there is not actually a horse onsite you can actually put your hands on. We were in the round pen trying to get a horse that was running from us. There was a lot of hands on experience. There is no other way to do it,” said Boczar, who is the training coordinator for the new technical large rescue group.
To make a donation to the new group, send it to Central VA Technical Large Animal Rescue or CVTLAR, PO Box 986, Powhatan, VA 23139.
For more information, contact 860-921-6174 or Info@centralvatlar.org. You can also visit the group’s website, https://centralvatlar.org/, or Facebook group.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.