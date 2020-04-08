RICHMOND – Gov. Ralph Northam urged anyone going out into the public in the coming weeks to wear a face covering both for their protection and the safety of others.
During a press briefing he gave on Monday, April 6, the governor continued to stress the need for social distancing and hand washing as the main protections against the spread of COVID-19.
But because a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines recommending people wear some kind of cloth face covering in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as at grocery stores and pharmacies, he said.
“If a person is wearing a face covering, it is less likely that droplets from a sneeze or from talking will spread out into the air. And if you are wearing a face covering, it can offer some level of protection against those droplets. It also makes you more aware of accidentally touching your face,” Northam said.
However, he pointed out that people should not assume that if they wear a face covering, they are safe and can go about their business as normal.
“Unless you are wearing a medical-level mask, you will not have medical-level protection,” he said.
Northam also reassured Virginians that if they are wearing face coverings for the purpose of medically protecting themselves, “nobody in Virginia will give you any problems. Nobody will write any citations.”
The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that there have 2,878 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia with 497 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
However, Northam said in the week since he issued the stay-at-home order on March 30, he believes Virginians are taking the situation seriously.
During the press conference, Northam talked about how the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) is working with the CDC to use genetic technology to help public health officials understand COVID-19.
“They are building a library of genetic information from the positive tests DCLS gets, as well as those from private labs, health systems, and university systems in Virginia. One insight they have already learned – it appears that the virus was introduced in Virginia in multiple communities rather than spreading from one single source,” he said.
On Friday, Northam had announced that three sites had been chosen for alternative care facilities – the Dulles Expo Center, the Hampton Roads Convention Center, and the Richmond Convention Center. He said the state is finalizing those contracts and “work to build out those facilities will begin this week.”
Like other states, Virginia has not been able to get the volume of testing materials needed to do widespread testing. Measures are continuing to improve testing so it will have a 15-to 30-minute turn around, he said.
Regarding the severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline medical professionals, the state executed a $27-million contract with a Virginia-based logistics company and he expected the first shipment of PPE from Asia to arrive a week from the press conference.
The state has also begun shipping 56,000 MREs (meals ready to eat) to food banks to supply them for the next six week; hand sanitizer, and 1 million old H1N1 masks and supplies to be reconditioned and distributed by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, Northam said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
