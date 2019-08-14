I never looked at Shirley Temple the same way.
When I was growing up, life included all of the typical things that a child of the 1980s and 90s found interesting – Saturday morning cartoons, “ALF,” this great new Nintendo system my family shared, slap bracelets, and My Little Ponies.
But because I spent a great deal of time around my grandparents, I also came to love and appreciate things that came before my time – namely music and movies from another era. That included developing a deep appreciation for the films of the past and stars such as Cary Grant, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Doris Day, and John Wayne.
But of all of those old stars, none was as awesome as Shirley Tempe. I loved watching her sing “On the Good Ship Lollipop” on a plane full of grown men – only with retrospect does it seem weird to think about how often she was singing for a group of grown men – or dancing up and down the stairs with Bill “Bojangles” Robinson. She was the epitome of all that was cute and darling in the world to a little white girl from Texas with a bowl haircut. To this day I still enjoy her movies.
But as a senior in high school, I read something that made me think a little differently not about the person but about the brand that was Shirley Temple and the ideal of perfection she represented in her time. My senior English teacher had us read Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye.” The novel, which was Ms. Morrison’s first, was the story of Pecola Breedlove, a poor, abused black girl in 1941 Lorain, Ohio, who was regarded as ugly by all those around her because of her dark skin color.
Struggling with her own inferiority complex, the little girl begins to obsess with Shirley Temple and her desire for blue eyes – her desire to be thought of as beautiful and to be loved by those around her.
I was 17 when I read this book. It wasn’t like I didn’t know what racism was in this country – both in the past and present. Only a year earlier, James Byrd Jr. was dragged to his death by three white men in Jasper, Texas, a little over two hours from where I lived.
But I also will admit that growing up in Houston, which is such a melting pot of so many different cultures, and always attending schools, churches, and other events that were highly racially mixed, I didn’t think about racism on a regular basis either.
I am not ignorant enough to claim to have lived a life without prejudice. But like many people who are not faced with racism on a daily basis or forced to confront their own prejudices, awareness of it and thinking about it also were not part of my deep psyche.
When I read “The Bluest Eye,” it hit me in a way it never had just how insidious racism is to us as a society. It is not only about the big moments that lead to riots or demonstrations. It also is about the subtle moments of exclusion, degradation, and suspicion.
What Ms. Morrison did with “The Bluest Eye” and other books of hers that I read was open my eyes a little more each time to another perspective in my country – another way of looking at and learning about how people feel and why they choose the paths they do.
“The Bluest Eye” was published in 1970. Toni Morrison went on to publish many more works, including 11 novels and numerous children’s books, plays, and articles. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, the Nobel Prize for Literature, the Norman Mailer Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and so many more recognitions for her great contributions to American literature.
But when I heard that the author whom I had long appreciated and admired had passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, at the age of 88, my thoughts for some reason automatically went back to her first novel – to the first time she taught me with her words to not look at the world only through my own narrow perspective. It is a lesson worth remembering every day.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
