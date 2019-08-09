Text-to-911 is a valuable new asset for Powhatan

Some of the best advances in public safety are ones we hope we never need but feel better knowing are in place.
That was my reaction when Tom Nolan, director of public safety communications, recently told me that Powhatan County was adding a text-to-911 capability. Any advances in public safety are like that really; we are glad to have measures in place but we hope we never have to use them.
In the same way, when I learned a few years ago that the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office does annual active shooter training, I appreciated them having that training even as I shuddered at the thought of them ever needing it.
The text-to-911 option went live on Aug. 1, although the capability had been tested and verified in the weeks leading up to that date. It is available with plans from AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
“With the implementation of text-to-911, Powhatan County has taken a significant step toward next generation 911 communication technology. We need to continue to use available and proven technology to communicate with our citizens in need,” Nolan said after the feature went live.
When talking to me about it, Nolan outlined a number of scenarios where texting might be the best or only viable option for someone experiencing an emergency: deaf, hard of hearing callers, or individuals with a speech disability; a caller who is unable to speak due to a medical or other condition, or emergency situations that would put the caller in danger if making a voice call, such as abduction, domestic violence or active shooter situation.
Again, the emergency scenarios are not ones we want to actively consider as possibilities in our daily lives. But emergency preparedness is about planning for the worst because sometimes the worst does happen.
Getting this capability was inevitable since all public safety communications centers have to deploy text-to-911 capability by July 1, 2020. But isn’t it good to know we are ahead of schedule? Powhatan’s neighbors to the east – Chesterfield, Henrico, Dinwiddie and Richmond City – are already text-to-911 capable, but Goochland, Cumberland and Amelia counties have not yet deployed the service.
We know that the best and quickest way to get emergency help is still to call 911 directly. So many lives have been saved because of the men and women who were the calm voices on the other end of those frantic telephone calls who dispatched the help needed and it arrived in time. Calling 911 is, without a doubt, still the No. 1 recommended way for someone experiencing an emergency to reach out for help.
But it’s also good to know we have one more “tool in the toolbox” just in case we need it.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
