In four years, PYAA Pulse has grown to 150-plus players and 14 teams
In comparing what he most recently observed from Powhatan Pulse’s young participants to how they played the game of basketball just three years ago, Pulse vice president Rory Weber has definitely seen an elevation in skills.
That’s been pretty inspiring to him.
“I’ve caught myself walking into gyms just to check in on folks and going, ‘Wow,’” Weber said. “There are kids out on the court emulating their NBA idols because they can. Nobody’s dunking, but – dribbling, passing, just doing things that make the game fun.”
Fun has been a central tenet of Pulse, the relatively young Powhatan Youth Athletic Association recreational basketball program that has flourished in a short span of time.
Before the program was founded, Weber had helped with some of the local programs, and from having talked to parents, he was hearing that they were frustrated with the inconsistency in clear instruction.
Other parents wanted to step up the competition – which was limited mainly to intra-county competition, with their children regularly playing the same opponents – but there was also a recognition that they didn’t want to have that lifestyle change that is sometimes required for AAU and highly competitive basketball.
Also around that time, Kristy Henderson, who is now the president of Pulse as well as the Powhatan High School varsity girls basketball head coach, was working with the instructional division of the Chesterfield Girls Basketball League, which she still does today, and was the JV coach at Powhatan. Her daughters started playing in the Chesterfield league with the Robious Athletic Association in Midlothian, and she noted how they started seeing that several girls from Powhatan wanted to compete.
One of the board members suggested that they start a Powhatan association, contributing to the creation of Pulse.
The program’s objectives include strengthening basketball development, offering a middle route for competition and helping youth fall in love with the game.
“The whole goal was to get the kids, the girls to get excited about basketball and be passionate about it and want to work towards – whether it was making the middle school team or being a starter on the middle school team or making the varsity basketball team in ninth grade – whatever their goals were, just to get girls excited about the love of the game,” Henderson said.
“We wanted to put something in place that gave players of all talents an opportunity to play basketball for their own reasons,” Weber said. “Those just wanting to play and have a sense of team get that because there’s no pressure to be the best. If you just want to be on a team, as long as you’re giving us some effort, that’s all we ask. For those that want to get better, they can do that.”
Pulse aims to provide the youth with a solid foundation for growth and help them develop as the program bolsters its own capabilities.
Major strides have followed.
After consisting of two girls basketball teams its first year, Pulse saw its membership soar to 100 players and 13 total teams across both boys and girls competitions one year later.
Since then, membership has further increased to 150 players and to 14 total teams. There were also 13 girls in the instructional program run by Henderson this year.
In this day of social media, word of mouth has been the driving force behind the program’s expansion. Pulse did do some flyer handouts with some of its cross-association partners in soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball a couple years ago, and that really helped it to grow in that initial year. But since then, most of the inquiries have been: We’ve heard about you through our neighbor, or from somebody at school.
“The P.E. teachers and coaches at the schools have been awesome,” Weber said. “They’ve been really great in helping us mention to the kids that there’s this opportunity for them to play basketball outside of school.”
And the girls who don’t make the middle school team have been encouraged to come over and play with Pulse so that they can continue to develop and hopefully improve and make the team next year.
“But even the girls that do make the team can play with us, and we like that,” Weber said. “I know Kristy likes that, because it gives them that opportunity to play that competition in Chesterfield.”
Pulse’s teams play in the Chesterfield boys and girls basketball leagues, which, through providing tougher competition, furthers along the players’ development.
It could also prove beneficial to Powhatan County basketball in the long run, given Powhatan High School’s very recent shift to the Dominion District. Seven of the district’s 10 schools are in Chesterfield County, and three of those Chesterfield schools – L.C. Bird, Cosby and Monacan – have won state championships in boys and/or girls basketball between 2016 and 2020.
“I think that competition now is going to elevate those games and accelerate that development,” Weber said, “so that, when they do get to the high school, they’re able to compete with those teams.”
The teams that Pulse gets to play against also vary in all dynamics, including skills, enthusiasm, numbers, size and social constructs.
To Weber, it’s really great for their players to get out and see all these things.
“There’s really no downside to these kids seeing how other organizations operate,” he said.
Eleven Powhatan Pulse players now compete for the middle school, and varsity contributors Kayla Terry, Faith Henderson, Erin Almond, Sophie Dolan and Meghan Hodge were part of the program in its first year. They were essential to this year’s varsity team breaking through for the program’s first regional tournament victory in the last three years, and they helped one of the earliest Pulse teams win the Chesterfield League regular season and tournament championships.
Powhatan Middle School’s program has also been dominant for some time now, having won three straight conference championships, although Weber noted that Pulse’s direct impact on the school teams still has yet to be determined. While being part of Pulse further enhanced their development and bolstered their gametime experience, players like Faith and Terry have also played travel ball through their young careers,
But Weber projects that the school teams will eventually improve as a whole, thanks to Pulse’s influence.
“I think the biggest jump’s going to be that the rest of those kids trying out, they’re going to be solid,” Weber said. “I think what that will do is it will up the game of the bottom players and it’s going to allow those coaches to focus more on strategy and maximizing the talent instead of having to coach that gap, that large gap, of skill sets.”
Pulse as a whole is still learning and improving, but in that time, Weber has seen the coaching across the board improve overall and become more level.
“We’ve gone up as far as our coaches and giving them tools and things to help the kids,” he said.
While Pulse’s main goal is fun – “We want the kids to learn to love the game,” Weber said – the secondary objective, although pretty close to being just as important, is offering development for those who want to improve. And to do that, you need coaches who can provide that step.
“Our coaches are awesome. They’re volunteers, they’re moms and dads just like us, and they’ve been great. They’re the key in this, and they are the ones who drive our success,” Weber said. “They do their best to keep all the kids engaged, and they do their best to follow the instruction given to them.”
That group includes Powhatan High School alum Kelsey Mawyer, who played for Kristy Henderson two years ago and has coached the fourth and fifth grade team for two years.
“She’s really great with the girls,” Henderson said. “She loves it, and she’s good at it, and we appreciate her being a part of the program and hopefully she’ll continue to be one of the coaches.”
Pulse’s website includes a link to the Junior NBA program, which provides all sorts of drills for the coaches to draw from. Henderson has also been a major help to the coaches, providing them with strategies and coming in to help with practices.
“I think that is one of the biggest leaps that we have provided from other programs in the area, is that we’ve got Kristy involved,” Weber said. “She’s been so instrumental.”
“They know that if they ever have any questions about strategies or fundamental skills or work they can do, they can always email me or call me,” Henderson said.
Weber believes that the enthusiasm their coaches deliver keeps the participants engaged with the sport during the offseason. The backslide from season to season has been much less, with players now showcasing skills that are on par with where they should be for their age.
“We just want kids to join so they can play because they love the game, and what we’ve noticed is those players joining us for the first time, they get additional attention from the coaches because the team average is elevated,” Weber said. “Rather than trying to spend 11 individual segments or 10 individual segments with kids, the coaches can focus in on helping some of these first-time players or players with less skills develop, knowing that the rest of the team is already there and can continue to manage themselves.”
Weber has also been proud to see that the players who are confident in their skills are more willing to help their teammates, specifically those first-time participants, as well as players who are struggling in certain segments of the game.
“And that really, in my opinion, from a social perspective, has made me happy,” Weber said, “because I think it’s creating that team mentality.”
Registration is in October, and then the season starts in November. Games begin in January, usually on that first weekend, and the teams will play two games per weekend on most weekends – one game on Saturday and one on Sunday. Weber noted how the scheduling is respectful of family values – teams play throughout the day on Saturdays, but on Sundays, there are only a handful of game slots between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in order to ensure that families can spend their Sunday mornings and evenings together.
“We talked about the average player getting about two hours of practice a week, two hours of game per weekend, which, if you look at it over the grand scheme, it’s not a whole lot of time,” he said. “But again, I think the basketball quality in the county has probably grown two or three times in that four years just with that limited amount of development time.”
The regular season schedule usually ends around mid-February, and then teams will play in end-of-season tournaments that run through the first two weekends of March.
Pulse this year was fortunate to complete its season before the onset of cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for the foreseeable future, all local athletic events have been cancelled or postponed, with further changes to the overall schedules not unlikely for the summer as the number of coronavirus cases in the nation continues to rise.
“It afforded us an opportunity to start thinking [about] similar events that could happen during the season going forward,” Weber said. “I want to applaud and appreciate how the Powhatan County schools have handled this, and it’s been a jumping point for how we would institute something similar. Again, if the direction is to isolate, the direction is to isolate. We would not go against any guidance from the schools.”
But it’s also given them thought into doing something from a video instruction standpoint that maybe would feature drills and instruction from Powhatan’s varsity coaches, and that the students could study and practice in their rooms, basements or, if they have the opportunity to go outside, in their driveways and/or at nearby baskets.
“That’s something that we’re going to look into,” Weber said. “That instruction can be used year-round, but obviously it would elevate in a time where if, something again like COVID-19 comes around, at least we can keep hands on basketballs.”
