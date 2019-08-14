PCPS hosts regional educators at emPOWer

POWHATAN – Hundreds of educators from Powhatan County and around the region gathered at Powhatan Middle School last week to empower each other.
Rather than going with traditional in-house professional development days this summer, Powhatan County Public Schools decided to do something a little different. The school district opened the doors of the middle school on Thursday, Aug. 8 to about 340 educators for emPOWer Conference 2019, a one-day event designed to transform teaching and learning, promote innovation, and find solutions to the dynamic needs in education, said Morri Pace, coordinator of innovative learning for PCPS.
Teachers and staff members of not only Powhatan schools but schools throughout Regions 1 and 8 attended the packed day of activities, which included about 96 presenters leading 76 sessions, she said.
“It was a division initiative. We went to several conferences last year and saw the power of them and chose to put on our own conference for our division and invite others from Region 1 and Region 8,” she said.
Organizers began planning the conference in November 2018, with Pace and Dr. Tracie Omohundro, assistant superintendent for instruction, at the helm and different committees across the division helping pull it all together. Pace said all of the organizers pitched in and helped each other make the conference a reality.
“It was really just a big partnership of everybody in the division, from central office to 12-month staff, making sure that this would be a success,” Pace said.
The conference was free for PCPS staff, and carried a reasonable charge to out-of-county participants to keep it accessible, Pace said.
When planning the sessions, organizers aimed to cover a variety of topics that would appeal to a wide audience, including counselors, administrators, preschool through high school teachers, special education teachers, and English as a Second Language teachers.
Some of the sessions taught that day included “Building Mental Muscle with Consistent Creativity,” “Teen Vaping: Epidemic or Current Trend,” “Designing Video Games with Bloxels,” “Watch Me Grow: Revolutionizing Conferences to be Student-Led,” “Collaboration: Making it Work in Real Life,” and “Math Modeling with Dixie Cups.”
“We tried to find a variety of sessions that would meet all of our staff needs, not just our teachers. We believe that everybody is educating someone, so we want to empower them to be able to do that throughout the school year,” Pace said.
Omohundro said she was already hearing feedback after the morning sessions from teachers excited they were getting practical applications to what they were learning that they could immediately implement in their classrooms.
“That is what is important. Certainly we want to build on some of the philosophical ideas that we have about instruction and social-emotional learning, but if they can have specific strategies in those areas and turn around and put them in their classrooms, that is the benefit of what this is doing for us,” she said.
Attendees could attend up to five sessions throughout the day and had additional chances for professional development by stopping at the 18 Ignite tables set up in the hallways to offer up quick, interesting ideas for educators, Pace said. During lunch, they could also attend a lunch and learn session with Adam Garry, who talked about practical applications of the Profile of a Graduate model that has been adopted by the Virginia Department of Education.
Jennifer Campbell, a French and Spanish teacher at Powhatan High School, said she attended a session on using technology to help students in the classroom, such as having her students use Google Tour to see sights in France without leaving the classroom. She attended another session about student-led conferences that let students have more ownership in their school careers.
“It was very helpful. Sometimes I leave something thinking maybe out of the hour I got five minutes of ah-ha moments, but this is a lit bit more helpful and rewarding,” she said.
She also appreciated that the conference included educators from other school divisions to increase the perspectives they heard.
“My second session was from Henrico. It was the student-based conferences. It is something they have already tried in Henrico and it is something where they know what worked and what didn’t work. It is nice to be able to start something knowing what the pros and cons are already so you know exactly what you are getting into instead of starting from scratch,” Campbell said.
Elizabeth Bearer, a first-grade teacher from Goochland County Public Schools, was both a participant and presenter at the conference. She attended sessions that dealt with communication and collaboration throughout K-12 classes, which offered a practical way of teaching students how to communicate effectively. They also learned about the Genius Block, a block of time where you give students the opportunity to pursue their own interests for an hour of class each week.
“I just feel like the dynamic here is really relaxed but rigorous and everybody in here is excited to learn and apply what they are learning at the sessions in their own classrooms,” she said about the conference.
Bearer’s session, which she presented along with her co-worker, Jennifer Ruffner, looked at how to take old school, tried-and-true strategies teachers use and innovate them with technology.
For the conference’s first year, organizers were thrilled with the participation and the initial feedback from the day, Omohundro said.
“Just having some other people provides a little bit of a push to our teachers to have conversations that they may or may not have with their local colleagues. I think that allows them to have deeper learning for their own benefit,” she said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.