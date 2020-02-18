POWHATAN – Whether he was pretending to be a Disney character, representing his love of football, or strutting down the catwalk, Wyatt Lowe said he was having a ball on his way to being named Mr. Powhatan 2020.
The Powhatan High School sophomore and 10 other young men competed for the title in the school’s third annual male pageant, which was held on Thursday, Jan. 30 in the auditorium. A.J. Cascone, who is a senior, was named the runner-up of the competition.
The school’s Leftovers Club sponsored the pageant, which once again raised money for Relay for Life. This year, the event raised $1,305 for the fight against cancer, said Christian Miller, the faculty advisor for the club.
“I thought it was magic. There are always those times when you think, ‘it is going to be what it is going to be,’ but it came together and just clicked,” he said.
Miller commended the hard work of the students who helped organize the event and the 11 young men who participated in the competition. In addition to Lowe and Cascone, the other contestants were: Hayden Bradbury, Harry Hayden, Josh Jordan, Julian “JJ” Lugo, Spencer Moran, Trey Moore, Ray Pleasants, Addison Price, and Hans Rehme.
The crowning of Lowe was the culmination to a night of singing, dancing, strutting, posing, and sharing some laughs. Throughout the show, the contestants showed off aspects of their personalities in their performances and how they approached the different categories. The talent competition saw a wide range of demonstrations, including singing, dancing, lassoing “cows,” voice impersonation, and EMT skills.
One of Lowe’s highlights during the show was a song and dance number with fellow contestant Rehme recreating a romantic duet from the movie “Frozen.” Lowe played Anna and Rehme played Hans in their version of “Love is an Open Door.”
“Hans and I had heard the song in class one day and started singing it before Mr. Powhatan was even a thing, so when we heard about the talent section of the competition we knew we had to do it. We practiced for so long and knew we had it down perfect when we came out on stage. People loved our outfits and it gave everyone a good laugh,” Lowe said.
He also competed against his fellow contestants in the categories of swimwear and formal wear. For the passion wear category, a new theme that had contestants wearing outfits that represent their interests or hobbies, Lowe wore some of his PHS Indians football gear.
“I played varsity in ninth grade and this past year also. I play defensive end and tackle. Football is something I’ve played my entire life and I love to do so I knew right away,” he said.
Lowe, who is a member of the Leftovers Club, said he had a great time practicing for the show and was thrilled that all of their hard work paid off. In the week that followed the show, when he thought back on what they accomplished, he said what he loved the most was that they raised so much money for a good cause and had fun doing it.
“I know a lot of people who have been affected by cancer and it is awful, so we are here just to fight for that,” he said.
Cascone, who is also a member of the Leftovers Club, said participating in the show was something new and different for him, so he was happy to seize the opportunity. He showed off his love of Star Wars by dressing in character as Kylo Ren and waving around a light saber. For the talent competition, he rapped to Nate Dogg and Warren G’s “Regulate.”
“My favorite part was everybody else’s talent. I am glad I did mine, but I also got to see what everybody else can do, to see what they are really passionate about or what they really enjoy doing,” Cascone said.
Cascone said he was surprised and pleased to be chosen as the runner-up but, like Lowe, added the most important thing about being in the show was its mission of fighting cancer.
Sara Amiss, a junior and lead director of the pageant, said she didn’t think any of the contestants were really focused on winning but were there for the right reasons.
Amiss stressed how much work went into the show. The contestants began practicing in January, meeting during Indian Time as well as two or more times after school each week. Organizers began planning the show in the fall, and it took an incredible amount of work from those behind the scenes as well as those out front, Amiss said.
“We had great emcees. We had Maddy Hayden and Hailey Camp emcee and they did an awesome job. We also had so many people backstage. We had a bunch of people back there making it work. It was just a whole big team effort,” she said.
The group also announced at the event that its popular Color-A-Cure Fun Run/Walk is teaming up with the Powhatan Relay for Life, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. The events will be held together on May 2 with the color run at 9 a.m. and Relay held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Powhatan High School. As part of the event, there will also be a health and wellness fair.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
