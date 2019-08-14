Plans, timeline solidifying for Skaggs Road building renovation in 2020

POWHATAN – Plans and timelines are firming up in the renovation and relocation of several county government and school administration offices.
Updated timelines point to the Powhatan County Public Schools’ administration offices moving out of their current location at 2320 Skaggs Road by the end of 2019. This will allow renovations to begin on the building, which will be the new home of the county’s IT and public works departments as well as the Free Clinic of Powhatan starting in 2020.
For the school division, the current goal is to finish the repurposing of the former Pocahontas Middle School in the coming months so administrative offices can begin to move over to their new home, said Dr. Jason Tibbs, director of facilities.
If they can stick to the timeline of moving those offices in October and November, the final cleanout of the building would take place in December and building ownership could easily be transferred to the county on Jan. 1, 2020, he said.
“The repurpose is going well. We have finished the lighting. We have finished the replacement of all of the ceiling tiles. The new blinds are in place. The sheetrock we will be finishing up (this) week, and then the painter will be here toward the end of August to do the painting. Then we will do the flooring and should be close to being done,” Tibbs said.
The county is currently planning to start construction to renovate the 7,600-square-foot space in January 2020, said Ramona Carter, director of public works. The construction of the building conveniently permits isolating the building into two wings. County IT and public works will occupy approximately half of the building and the Free Clinic will occupy the other. Several improvements will be made to comply with current building codes, including roof repairs, HVAC replacement, electrical and fire code updates.
In addition, the Free Clinic will require more extensive renovations to provide water and sewer to examination rooms and the dental clinic. In order to fairly distribute cost, the renovations of the building will be divided into two projects. The county project will involve total building roof repairs, HVAC, electrical upgrades as well as finish upgrades such as painting, flooring, and lighting for the half of the building the county will occupy.
The Free Clinic project will involve water and sewer upgrades and more extensive interior renovations such as moving/adding walls, adding bathrooms, and adding laboratory facilities. The Free Clinic will fund the renovations to the space they occupy in exchange for a long-term lease of the space and benefiting from county-provided services such as electrical, cleaning, water and sewer costs, and IT support.
It will take several months to complete all the work and the county would like to move into the building in late spring or early summer 2020, Carter said. The Free Clinic project schedule should align with the county project, she added. The county has $360,000 in the budget for its portion of the project. The Free Clinic is funding its portion of the renovations separately and is currently fundraising.
“We anticipate the Free Clinic's portion to be a higher cost than the county's due to dental/medical equipment requirements,” she said.
Executive director Connie Moslow said the Free Clinic is gearing up for a major fundraising campaign to cover not only the cost of the renovations but the increased operations costs in the expanded space. She did not have a final figure yet as the space is still being designed.
“This money is going to come from the community, grants, churches, businesses, and foundations. We are just really excited because this finally allows us to have our own space where we can do so many more things for patients,” Moslow said. “We are going to have our own dental program now. We never had that before; we always sent our patients to Goochland. Now we will have at least two dental chairs where we can take care of patients.”
The expanded space will also allow the clinic to extend its hours and programming, she said.
Although expanding the clinic has been a longtime dream of organizers, the logistics they face in the coming months to make it a reality are daunting, Moslow said.
“It’s going to be a total community project. This is Powhatan’s clinic, so we are going to appeal to Powhatan – the people, the businesses, the organizations – to dig deep. The clinic has been around for 11 years now. We have proven ourselves and that we need the clinic,” she said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
