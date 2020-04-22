Porches of Powhatan feature series: Week 1

POWHATAN – Take a load off and come sit a spell.
In a world where life usually seems to be going a mile minute, porch time is a world of its own. Whether you are sitting and talking to a loved one, decompressing with a glass of wine after a long day at work, waving to a neighbor across the street, or just watching a hummingbird flitter around, porch time is a southern tradition that embraces the idea that the world can wait just a few more minutes.
And now, the world is waiting. The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is changing the American way of life in many respects, most of them making people feel like they are living in a surreal dream. But amidst the fear and uncertainty of not knowing what is coming next, there is also a sense of coming together – even as people are warned to stay apart.
Powhatan photographer Anjie Kay described years spent on the front porch of loved ones in New Orleans as a time of smiling, laughing, and crying. She could have been sipping a glass of iced tea or a cocktail, talking endlessly or sitting in silence. What mattered most was the shared human experience.
“Porch time always made me feel better… It didn’t matter if we said anything all. The feeling of being there was a feeling of safety, of comfort, of your soft place to fall,” Kay said.
In the wake of orders by state and federal elected officials to stay at home, Kay decided what Powhatan needed was a little bit of porch time. This led to a mad dash around the county taking photographs of local families expressing themselves and their togetherness. As a longtime freelance photographer for the Powhatan Today, it then came naturally that Kay’s photos could become the focal points of a feature series written by editor Laura McFarland that takes a look at a worldwide pandemic through the lens of the Powhatan experience.
Several of the local families who had their portraits taken agreed to share their stories – about their lives in this moment and the impacts on their everyday existence. They are simultaneously unique and ordinary, just as you might expect with a group of stories centered around a shared universality.
In the coming weeks with this feature series, the Powhatan Today invites our readers to come join us on the front porches of some of their neighbors (figuratively of course because we are still social distancing), sit awhile, and learn a little bit more about some of the people who make up this community.
Goode family
At a time when many families are facing huge financial crisis because of lost wages or jobs, Christie Goode of Powhatan knows she is fortunate that isn’t currently the case for her family. Christie is an X-ray technician and supervisor at Patient First in Chesterfield. Because of childcare issues and health concerns, some of her co-workers aren’t coming to work, which means she is working quite a bit more than usual.
Her husband, Niles, owns and operates Goode’s Hauling and Grading in Powhatan, which has slowed down considerably but is still working hard, Niles said.
Work for Christie for the last few weeks has represented a mental struggle. She has worked at her job for 15 years and is proud of what she does. She also recognizes that working in the medical field – even if she doesn’t consider it as front lines as others in the profession – carries with it increased risk right now.
“One thing about my job right now is we are not testing for COVID-19. I feel a little more secure than I would if I was on the front line of everything in the ERs, where they are one-on-one with patients that have it. So, I do feel like I am a little less at risk than those people,” she said.
Still, she isn’t taking any chances. That means extra decontamination steps at work and at home to make sure she is protecting her family. That means not visiting her elderly grandmother and putting her at risk. That means if she had to because the risk increased, she would stop visits with her grandchildren, Sebastion, 18 months, and Gabriel, who was born on March 30.
The Goodes help watch Sebastion, who has way too much energy for the apartment where he lives and comes to visit them to work out some of his energy outside, she said.
“If it gets to the point where we start to see an increase in patients or if I was to feel more at risk myself, then I definitely would not be around them. I would have to limit our visits or cut them off completely until this subsides. Even though I want to be around my grandchildren, I definitely do not want to put them at risk in any way,” Christie said.
Niles said he worries for his wife and what she may be exposed to in this “invisible battle we are fighting.” While he does have to meet with customers to handle projects and drum up business, Niles said he is maintaining his distance and doing some decontamination of his own when he gets home as an extra precaution.
He would also be lying if he said he wasn’t concerned about the business. Usually he is booking jobs three to four weeks in advance; right now it’s about one to two weeks out.
“Just looking at the overall economy, everything is scary with the uncertainty of what is coming next and when we will get back to normal life. Knowing that there are people around us that are struggling right now more than normal tugs at your heart,” Niles said. “I am a fixer. I always want to make things better for people, but I have to really be concerned about what I have going on to make sure the guys working for me are taken care of also. I am just watching every dime that we have coming in right now, making sure it is going where it is supposed to be going, and hoping that work continues to creep along.”
Outside of juggling their busy work lives, the couple’s focus right now is all about family, which they truly value. The couple was married when they were younger and had three children, but they divorced and stayed that way for 17 years. But even though they were apart, they were still co-parenting and Christie always considered Niles her best friend. Eventually they came back together and were remarried in June 2019.
They live with their youngest daughter, Nevaeh Stephens, 9, and say working full-time while helping the little girl maintain her schoolwork has been its own challenge since schools closed.
“We all need to go back to school so we can get her straight,” Niles joked. “Some of the new math is crazy. We learned one plus one is two and we didn’t have to make any special columns. So a lot of what they have going on now is almost foreign. We are almost learning together.”
Christie said the family is doing the bare minimum to keep themselves from becoming stressed, but they are still trying to make their time together count. The three of them started family game nights with classics such as Uno, Chinese Checkers, and Life.
“I think it has definitely given us a bonding time that we didn’t necessarily have before you are so used to going places and doing things. You are not used to sitting home and having to figure out something to do other than watch television,” Christie said.
They took their family portraits with Anjie Kay on their front porch, but Christie said these days they have been gravitating toward a deck they built on the back last fall.
“It is definitely more of a feeling of togetherness than we had before with people coming together and doing their own thing. Now we are forced to spend more family time, which is not a bad thing at all. I think it has definitely been a positive experience considering what all is going on around us in the world,” Christie said.
Alice Bolden
A few weeks ago, Alice Bolden was standing in a grocery store in the midst of the rising COVID-19 crisis when she spotted an older woman frozen in fear at the end of one of the aisles. Alice asked if she could help and learned the woman was shaking and terrified to move because she was worried she would be knocked over and break her hip.
“It just about made me cry. So I told the lady, ‘I am going to walk with you so you can get your shopping done. And if anybody comes near you I will tackle them.’ That kind of made the lady laugh a little bit and I walked with her through Kroger and she got all the things she needed and I helped her out to the car. Then I went back in and finished my shopping,” she said.
Alice, 54, is a 16-year resident of Powhatan who describes herself as a professional volunteer. When everything is “normal,” she says she usually tries to “cram as much life in as possible.” She likes traveling, shopping, and eating out with friends. She volunteers to do taxes for low-income and elderly people.
But that moment in the grocery store stayed with Alice, and she started thinking about older people in her community in Powhatan who may be having struggles getting out or fears of risking their health. She tried to get the word out that she would run errands for people. When she heard about the efforts of Powhatan County Social Services’ Ride Assist Services, which has been running errands for and taking supplies to local seniors, she volunteered to be a driver.
As a recent cancer survivor – she has been in remission for a year after her fifth bout with cancer – and dealing with congestive heart failure, Alice recognizes she is also in the high risk category for COVID-19. On the plus side, she said she has “been a germaphobe my entire adult life, so I am very skilled at staying away from people and protecting myself against germs.”
“I don’t really let the fear get to me. I try to let whatever happens happen. I maintain the social distance. I use the hand sanitizer – of course I have been doing that for decades – and I don’t let the fear get to me. I think fear immobilizes me. I just try to live each day to the fullest if at all possible,” she said.
Alice said she sees her volunteer work as her way of giving back to her community. When she was sick and alone, many people helped her – sometimes even strangers.
When Anjie Kay took her photo on her front porch holding groceries she would deliver the next day, Alice said it felt like the first time she had truly smiled in days. In the midst of worries about friends and loved ones, she reflected on the idea of porch time and what it meant to her growing up to be part of a community.
“People just don’t do that anymore. I am kind of known in my neighborhood for being one of those porch sitters. People will comment periodically that they think it is cool I sit out there and wave as they drive by,” she said.
Johnson family
Life for Jenny and Chip Johnson of Powhatan generally consists of two components – home life and work life. Jenny is a reading specialist at Powhatan Elementary School, and Chip is a Chesterfield County firefighter and paramedic. Together, they have three children: Baylor, 10, Cutler, 7, and Teagan, 2.
Those two realities got a little further apart when Powhatan schools closed and social distancing guidelines were issued. Jenny is working from home and trying to balance that with teaching and entertaining the children.
“Trying to do the schooling at home and managing a 2-year-old has been, needless to say, very difficult. … Teagan is a little more shaken up more than anybody else. She doesn’t understand why I am home but can’t play with her 24-7,” Jenny said.
Chip is essential personnel and continues to work 24 hours on and 48 hours off, at which time he puts his focus on the children, too, his wife said.
Like many families, they are still trying to maintain as much of a sense of normalcy as they can. But even as they work toward that goal, there are the not-so-subtle reminders of how the world has changed.
When Chip comes home, it is all hands off until he has gone through a now standard decontamination routine. His family is proud of the work he is doing and wants him to come home safe and healthy, but they understand his work involves risk as they never know what kind of calls he may be answering or people he may be coming in contact with on a shift.
When the children talk about wanting to go to a friend’s house or stand in their yard, Jenny reminds them they have tried to promote a message of staying home and social distancing to protect their dad – Baylor made a sign that said STAY HOME FOR MY DAD for one of the porch photos.
“We can’t tell people to stay home and not go places if we are not doing the same thing,” Jenny said.
So they try to stay busy. They are spending tons of time outside taking walks, riding bikes, jumping on the trampoline, and playing in the woods. They have been video chatting with friends and family.
With her background, Jenny said she has always made sure her children read and write a great deal, but at the end of their first full week out of school, she also had the boys start an online journal about their experiences during the pandemic. She asked them to write about what they are doing, what they are not able to do, and how they feel.
The family looked up factual data about COVID-19 so they could better understand it, and Baylor started including updates in the journal from the Centers for Disease Control and what was going on in the county, state, country, and world. Jenny also takes photos to illustrate the journal and has been writing her own entries. She wants to combine them all into one journal later.
“I really wanted to document history for them. We really talked to them about how this is equal to 9/11 back in our day and what we lived through. This is going to be a very historic event. We wanted to document the history through the eyes of the kids as well as what we were seeing,” she said.
Before they had to stay at home, the Johnsons rarely seemed to, Jenny said. They always seemed to be on the go visiting friends or participating in youth baseball. They have a huge front porch she loves, but they were never out there.
But Jenny, who was speaking by phone from the comfort of that very porch, said this space at their house has come to life and been a blessing for them as a family in a new way in the last few weeks.
“The biggest part of this time for me is we have kind of let the outside in. We have been able to spend more time outside. We have eaten dinner every single night – other than when it is cold or raining – outside. Those are things we don’t normally do because normally we are going through the drive through or picking something up before we go to baseball practice,” she said.
