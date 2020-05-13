Porches of Powhatan feature series: Week 5

POWHATAN – Welcome back to the Porches of Powhatan.
In a world where life usually seems to be going a mile minute, porch time is a world of its own. And at time when the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way Americans live and interact, that time has never been more important.
Beginning with the April 15 edition of the Powhatan Today, we introduced our readers to a feature series called the Porches of Powhatan. Inspired by freelance photographer Anjie Kay’s portraits of local families, the series offers snapshots of Powhatan families doing the best they can to live their daily lives in extraordinary times.
Last week, you met a couple seeing a surprising boon to their business as they worked to provide food and farming supplies to local residents and a busy family with three members working and the fourth in school via distance learning. While both families talked about how active their lives continue to be for various reasons, they also shared the ways they have found to slow down and enjoy their time alone and with each other.
While “porch time” isn’t the same for all of them, they all agreed they have come to fully appreciate the value of their relationships and the time they are spending together.
This week, several more local families agreed to share their stories, which are simultaneously unique and ordinary. So once again, we invite you to come spend a little time with some of your neighbors and take a look at a worldwide pandemic through the lens of the Powhatan experience.
Haigh family
Being laid off, even temporarily, might have been a blessing in disguise for Jodee Haigh.
When Governor Ralph Northam signed Executive Order 53, which closed nonessential businesses such as gyms, that meant Jodee found herself out of work at the Elizabeth Randolph Lewis Powhatan YMCA, where she works as the membership coordinator.
Jodee said seeing the gym close and learning that she and other part-time staff would be laid off until June 11 was a difficult pill to swallow, because she enjoys her work and seeing all the members.
But between Jodee having a compromised immune system because of diabetes and arthritis, and her two daughters, Caitlin, 22, and Madison, 19, suffering from a litany of serious illnesses, part of her also was aware that continuing to go to work would have been a real source of worry.
Both girls have mitochondrial disease, which results from failures of the mitochondria, the specialized compartments in cells that are responsible for creating more than 90 percent of the energy needed by the body to sustain life and support organ function, according to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. They also both have postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (affects blood flow); gastroparesis (a disease in which the stomach cannot empty itself of food in a normal fashion), and dysautonomia (refers to a wide range of conditions that affect the autonomic nervous system). They both get IV fluids through ports five days a week, and Caitlin has a feeding tube.
“The girls are considered more vulnerable. They are very high risk of catching anything. Because of their health and their ports we’ve got to watch out for infections. They have not been anywhere,” Jodee said, adding they have taken drives but not gone into any stores.
As it is, when her husband Jeff comes home from his job as the assistant manager at Southern States in Chesterfield, he completely decontaminates and wipes everything down before he even comes into the house. Jodee said there is the fear that he will be exposed to something at work and bring it home, but he is extremely careful and they try hard not to let worry control their lives.
“I think he really stresses about it, because he doesn’t want to be the one to bring home anything to us,” Jodee said. “He is wonderful about being there for us. His top priority even before this was his family and taking care of his family and providing for our family.”
With Jodee not working, she said the family was fortunate that they had been saving for a rainy day, although they didn’t think that rainy day would involve a worldwide pandemic. That has taken some of the stress off of the situation.
Being at home all day, they are trying to stay busy. Madison has been making angel pendants, key chains, and other craft items that she sells. The endeavor has been a great fundraiser through the years and she has raised money for a variety of causes, including people in Powhatan and the Mitochondrial Disease Foundation. She is currently selling the jewelry on her Facebook Page, Heaven Sent Angels, for the Powhatan Food Pantry. Caitlin has missed volunteering with the Henrico Humane Society and is enjoying spending time with family.
“I think their mood has been pretty good because they have enjoyed me being home. We have done a lot of cooking. Usually I don’t cook a whole lot, but we have done a lot of baking. We have enjoyed having more time having dinner together at night. We have been playing games and doing things that in your daily life when you are working you don’t have much time for,” Jodee said.
Jodee has been busy cleaning and organizing the house, while Jeff has done a great deal of yard work and tackled going through and organizing his shed. It was while he was organizing that he found some old gas masks from his time in the U.S. Air Force for four years. When Anjie Kay told them they could have fun with some of their porch photos, Jeff thought it would be funny to pull the masks out, and he and Jodee wore them for a photo together.
The family also took a photo together on the porch, where they like to sit together sometimes and watch it rain, Jodee said. They have also recently discovered the joy of using their small fire pit, which they had for several years without using, and making s’mores together. Jodee said the isolation has been hard, and she misses seeing family and friends, but she also appreciates the time she is getting with her husband and daughters.
“I really love having this time because it is crazy how life goes by so fast. To have this time home with my girls, I am actually really grateful for it,” she said.
Lindhjem family
To say that the lives of the Lindhjem family aren’t busy wouldn’t be accurate.
All four of them are holding down jobs that take them outside of the house, and one is still balancing that with school work. They also have an 8-acre hobby farm with plenty of animals that need attention. So they certainly have a good deal still going on, said Shannan Lindhjem of Powhatan. But it’s a different busy than life before stay-at-home orders and face masks.
“We were very busy people and gone a lot, so it has been a big change but pleasant. It has been very nice because we are together more. We sit down for dinner almost every night,” she said.
Shannan’s tablemates are her husband, C.J., and two sons, Connor, 19, and Bradey, 17. Shannan is a certified occupational therapy assistant at The Laurels of Willow Creek, a skilled nursing facility. C.J. works in management at UPS in Richmond. Connor just finished his freshman year at Mary Baldwin University, while Bradey is near the end of his junior year at Powhatan High School. Both young men also work several days a week for Aerations Plus in Powhatan. With such diverse jobs and situations, work has been something very different for each of them.
For Shannan, it can be stressful because she and her co-workers are striving so hard to keep their residents safe at a time when care facilities are so vulnerable. When she goes to work, her temperature is taken as soon as she walks through the door. The face mask stays on all day except for lunchtime. When staff members are working with residents, they are wearing homemade masks, but for the most part, they are isolated to their rooms for their own protection.
“We do not have any positive cases, and we are working very hard to keep it that way,” she said.
Recognizing how boring this can be, Shannan said she reached out awhile back on the Powhatan COVID-19 Sharing and Information Facebook page to ask people for items to keep the residents occupied. The community came through with magazines, coloring books, and puzzles to distribute. Shannan even enlisted her family’s help to spread a little cheer.
“A couple weeks ago, my family took our baby goats and walked around the outside of the building with the baby goats just to brighten their days,” she said.
She feels fortunate that C.J.’s work at UPS, while busy, is not as much of a risk as it could be because he tends to work at night and with tractor trailer drivers, which means less interaction than the straight delivery side of the business, she said.
Connor was disappointed to miss most of the tennis season at Mary Baldwin. Bradey misses going to school in general but especially working out with other football team members. He hopes to play football in college, his mom said, and he wishes he was doing his regular conditioning to help get ready for the fall season and planning the college visits to meet with coaches.
When they are not at their jobs or doing schoolwork, the Lindhjem clan can often be found outside on their small farm now, Shannan said. They have goats, chickens, dogs, and even a miniature donkey. Having the baby goats has been a source of joy for the family this spring. They have also been playing games and finishing projects around the house.
It isn’t that the family’s relationships have necessarily changed, because they were already pretty close, Shannan said. They are simply enjoying taking more time as a family.
“Porch time to us I think would mean just being together. Taking time away from the phones or the electronics and spending time together talking. We did that less before all this started. We would try but we had busy lives,” she said.
Shannan said she misses small things like going to Blackhawk Gym four days a week to exercise and eating out with friends. But the No. 1 positive that has come out of the COVID-19 restrictions is more time with her family, which she greatly appreciates.
Fleming and Southers family
Entertaining a kindergartener on lockdown isn’t easy. Add in two full-time working parents on wildly different schedules trying to keep her distracted from what is going on in the world around her, and it’s almost a full-time job in itself.
As Natalie Fleming of Powhatan listed off the activities she, and sometimes her husband, Shaun Southers, have done with their 6-year-old daughter, Kendyl Southers, even she sounded surprised at their length and breadth.
They’ve rented movies, played board games, made brownies and doughnuts, planted flowers, made earrings out of beads, spray painted items outside, and much more – “anything you can think of, we have done it.”
“My husband is outside now trying to show her how to ride a bike. That is what they are in the front yard doing,” Natalie said during a May 6 phone interview.
Natalie is working from home right now for Capital One, and while her work has understood the childcare situation, she still has a job to do. That means taking on the challenge of keeping Kendyl entertained during the day without eating up the family’s limited bandwidth. Natalie’s job means she gets priority internet use over Kendyl and her older sister, Anaya Fleming, 20, who is also home but sticking to herself a little more. And with Shaun working the night shift at Perdue Farms in Prince George and getting home and going to sleep as the rest of his family is starting their day, they also want to keep the noise down for him.
Shaun’s work at Perdue is a source of stress to his family since he oversees about 100 associates. Especially in light of meat-packing companies around the nation closing because of COVID-19 outbreaks, many extra precautions are being taken to protect the workers and keep the food supply going, he said.
“It is a little scary hearing you have all these other plants that are having issues. You worry about them and their wellbeing. That is why at my place we do even more and above as far as sanitizing and trying to keep the risk level low for our associates,” he said.
Shaun also takes extra precautions to protect his family, from decontaminating his clothes and himself when he gets home to sleeping in another room, Natalie said. Kendyl has had a few health problems this year, so they are being cautious.
Despite their different schedules, Natalie said she and her husband are balancing helping the Pocahontas Elementary kindergartener with her schoolwork. Shaun tends to help the little girl more with her computer work, while Natalie assists more with writing, reading, and the work not on the computer. Natalie’s sister, Flat Rock Elementary teacher Ebony Fleming, reads to her students every other day online and allows Kendyl to watch as well. The little girl is also still in Girl Scouts and has been receiving activities that keep her connected.
“I think we are doing really good. The main thing with us is teamwork. That is what makes everything work,” Natalie said.
A big change for the family’s routine has been the meals at home. Natalie, who usually prefers baking to cooking, now finds herself making most of the family’s meals at home rather than regularly eating out, as they used to do.
Shaun helps with the cooking when he is off on Sundays and Mondays, and Natalie admits it is saving the family money and is healthier for them. But it still adds a great deal of work to the day, she said. On top of that, the old routine of Pop-Tarts or a muffin as they head out the door isn’t cutting it for their youngest child.
“She wants French toast every morning,” Natalie said with a laugh.
Despite the extra work, Natalie said she has loved having her family come together more than usual, because they are usually the typical “family on the go.”
“This has definitely slowed us down and made us spend time together playing board games and Uno and we eat dinner. Even before my husband goes to work, we sit down and eat dinner at the table. So I think we found more time for each other,” she said. “I always say the Lord works in mysterious ways. Yes, COVID-19 turned out to be a negative, but if we turn around and look at the positives, would we have slowed down to play board games? Not to say I didn’t play with my kid at all, but we were always on the go. We’ve got to be here, we’ve got to be there. Now we are constantly together.”
