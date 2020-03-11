Powhatan author Bob Flynn cautions people not to settle for ‘pretty good’ in life in new book

POWHATAN – Warning: no alligators were harmed in the creation of this life philosophy.
But when reading Powhatan author Bob Flynn’s new book, “Ain’t No Such Thang as a Purdy Good Alligator Rassler,” the one thing the author hopes readers do go a few rounds with is their sense of complacency.
Early in the narrative-based self help book, a character name Clyde explains this colorful phrase to others around him. Alligator wrestling is a challenging undertaking where trial and error won’t cut it. If a person doesn’t do all they can do to prepare for that kind of steep challenge in advance, when it’s actually time to take on the task, the results probably aren’t going to be favorable.
In his book, Flynn points out that too many people don’t take that approach to life. They don’t prepare well, and at best, the journey of their life leads them to “pretty good” success and a form of settling that can see them giving up their hopes, dreams, and potential.
“My passion is causing people to really examine their lives – both personally and professionally – and not settling for pretty good,” Flynn said.
Using a storytelling structure, the book is a guide to mastering the “12 Absolutes” essential for success in the swamps of today’s ever changing unpredictable landscape, Flynn said.
The absolutes are part of a love-based vision Flynn developed with his wife, Austine, in the late 1990s but learned over a lifetime of experience. Based on the works of King Solomon, whom Flynn described as the “greatest businessman that ever lived,” the absolutes are meant to help people avoid or escape the trap of complacency.
Flynn spoke to the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 18 about his book, focusing his talk on the first absolute: pre-determine the focus.
“There is so much clutter out here, so much distraction, so many things to catch our attention, if you don’t predetermine your focus you will be scattered. Your thinking will be scattered, your actions will be scattered,” he said.
Angie Cabell, executive director of the Chamber, said Flynn was a dynamic speaker and his message well received at the February meeting, so much so that she asked him to speak at the March meeting of the Chamber’s new Books and Brews Book Club, which focuses on business-related books.
“He has extensive experience and a really great way of delivering his knowledge that makes it very palatable for everybody – male, female, young, old, business owner, staff. It doesn’t matter what world view you have or perspective you come at it from, he makes it very palatable for everybody,” she said. “The other thing is that it is just really neat that he is here in Powhatan and we have all of these wonderful people right next door.”
Flynn can clearly trace the life path that led him to developing his absolutes. Originally from Paw Creek, North Carolina, he was 17 when he signed right out of high school with the West Palm Beach Athletics, the A team for the Kansas City Athletics. He played three years before he was traded, and since he didn’t want to go, he returned to his hometown and started working for a petroleum company.
One of the major turning points in his life, Flynn said, was being fortunate enough to have a mentor who recognized that despite his lack of education, he had a strong work ethic and was good with people. R. D. “Bob” Fisher set Flynn on a path that let him work his way up the company without a college education, eventually going through the intensive Phillips Petroleum Sales and Marketing Program.
In those early years, he said he learned the immutable Universal Spirit Laws, and when he applied them to his life, he advanced steadily through the years at the company, where he worked 21 years.
“I am a guy that played baseball with a chip on my shoulder. I am fiery. I had to be. I am 5 feet 7 inches and was 165 pounds,” Flynn said. “Then when I went into the business world there were all these highly educated people and I was not. I am telling you I was intimidated by all these people with degrees I didn’t have. That wasn’t my route. It took me a long time to understand that my gifts were different but I did have gifts.”
Flynn continued to apply what he had learned in his training techniques both as an independent consultant after he left Phillips and as vice president of sales, marketing and customer service at Overnight Transportation in Richmond, where he worked for seven years.
When he was in his early 50s, Flynn met his future wife, Austine, and they were married in 1996. Together, they created a love-based vision that guided their lives. Love is the greatest force in the universe, he said.
About 12 years ago, a company hired Flynn to write a series of 12 articles for employees about the 12 absolutes of personal effectiveness. He continued to use those articles in training and consulting work. A few years later, a friend suggested Flynn write a book sharing his vision.
The process didn’t happen overnight. Flynn was traveling extensively for work, and about six years ago, he started writing when he could.
The articles were dry, business writing with no pizzazz, he said. So, he couched the absolutes in a narrative of protagonist Jack Williams, an everyman who “has a pretty good life, a pretty good wife, a pretty good job but he is settled there and he is not realizing his potential. But the man has a lot of potential.”
Flynn’s book was published in November 2019 and he still remembers the day the first box of them arrived at his home in Powhatan and the feeling of joy that overcame him when Austine told him she was proud of him.
“You write a book. You put it out there. I thought it was good but it is my baby. If anything is any good you can monetize it. But I didn’t write it to make money. As trite as this will sound, if it helps one person then I am a happy guy. This is the book I needed when I was 21 years old,” he said.
“Ain’t No Such Thang as a Purdy Good Alligator Rassler” is available on Amazon.com.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
