Longtime Powhatan baseball coach praised coaching staff, players through the years
Coming out of college, Gregg Conner applied to jobs across several different localities. Powhatan was one of them.
He would go on to interview here, and it went well. Conner was offered a job, and he accepted it. He thought he’d stay a few years.
He’s been here for 36.
“It’s just a good place,” he said. “Good community, good kids, good parents, a lot of good support.”
He’s had tremendous success in his first 35 years coaching Powhatan High School’s varsity baseball team, winning 516 games, two state championships, six regional crowns and 16 district titles. And as he prepares for his 36th consecutive season at the helm, Conner has added yet another esteemed achievement to his storied career.
He has been selected to the Virginia High School Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.
It’s nice to be recognized by peers, Conner said, but he wasn’t alone in the baseball team’s successes. He’s seen a lot of great assistant coaches and JV coaches come through, and he praised the middle school program that helps develop and prepare players prior to high school.
He’s had former players come back to help coach – his son, Brett, has been among them – and he and assistant coach Bob Baltimore go a long way back.
“We’ll be talking, and all of a sudden, we’ll talk about a game from 30 years ago or 20 years ago and just certain memories always jump up…he’s a big part of why I stayed in Powhatan,” Conner said of Baltimore. “When I came here, I’m like, ‘I don’t know how this is going to go. I hope it’s going to go well.’ But he made me feel very comfortable, and we’ve become really good friends.”
And while Powhatan has changed a lot since Conner first came to the county, one thing he’s seen remain constant in all that time is that he's had really, really good kids on his teams. He described them as “very respectful kids” and said they do whatever you ask and work hard. From there, he’s seen players go on to college, play college ball and enter the workforce.
“They’ve become a lot of really good men.”
There’s another constant he’s seen hold true through the years: defense wins ballgames. He, his staff and the players spend a lot of time working on defense.
He also spoke to basing one’s coaching on who comes through the door.
“You can’t sit back and depend on home runs if you don’t have anybody who can hit home runs,” Conner said. “We’ve had teams that hit home runs, we’ve had teams that could run, we’ve had teams [that] bunted a lot. I think you have to go with what personnel you have at that particular time.”
Powhatan also had a completely different group of players win the 2012 AA state baseball championship, 4-1 over Brookville, versus the one that won it 7-4 over Alleghany in 2008.
To win a state championship, Conner said “you’ve got to be good,” but also that “something’s got to go your way somewhere along the way.” In 2008, Boonewell “Boonie” Hagy, then a freshman, hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to propel Powhatan past Tabb in the regional semifinals. In 2012, Powhatan was trailing King George going into the last inning of the first round of the state quarterfinals, but the team rallied to win it on a final score of 4-3.
Coaching-wise, Conner believes you have to always change with the times.
“As the game changes, you’ve got to stay current, keep up with what’s going on,” Conner said. “But we still really believe in the fundamentals.
“Little things make the big things.”
According to the VHSL record book, Conner’s 516 wins, 231 losses and 1 tie make him the winningest head high school baseball coach in the Richmond area and rank him fourth all-time in the state.To the longest tenured head baseball coach in the area, achieving more than 500 wins in a career comes down to being consistent, working hard on being fundamentally sound and having a lot of great coaches.
“And of course,” Conner added, “it comes down to the players wanting to buy-in to what you’re doing.”
The 31st Annual Hall of Fame induction dinner will be Sunday, April 26, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Charlottesville.
