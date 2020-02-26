Powhatan-based Backpacks of Love embraces growth

POWHATAN – When two of the founders behind Backpacks of Love talk about how far the Powhatan-based nonprofit has come, you can still see and hear their amazement.
In October 2011, only two weeks after they first introduced their fledgling idea to Powhatan County Public Schools, they got a call from Pocahontas Elementary School principal Tom Sulzer. Yes, there was the fear that some Powhatan children weren’t getting enough to eat, so the idea of sending them home on the weekend with a pre-packed bag of kid-friendly foods was needed.
In fact, they needed 23 bags for students to take home as soon as possible.
“We weren’t even planning to start delivery until January 2012. With our original board we were trying to figuring out what to do and how to do it,” said Brenda Fulcher, executive director. “Tom was like, ‘I need it now.’ There was a particular family of several children in need, and if we could help some other children, they were in need as well.”
Founder Bobby Fulcher admits when he had first learned about a similar program while attending a Rotary Club conference, he wasn’t even sure it would be of use in Powhatan, much less how they would pull it off.
“I didn’t think there was a need for anything like feeding kids on the weekend. I didn’t think that was an issue in our country anymore. It kind of blindsided me,” he said.
So they jumped in feet first. They got the first round of bags together and then the next. They delivered more bags and then expanded to more schools.
And now, with the cooperation of school administration and staff members, companies, individuals, local governments, and, most importantly, volunteers, Backpacks of Love (BPOL) has grown exponentially beyond that first 23-bag delivery.
On average, the local nonprofit currently delivers 900 bags containing 5,400 meals per week to children in seven counties. After reaching all of Powhatan’s public schools, the nonprofit started slowly expanding into neighboring counties where needed.
Cumberland County was first in 2014, followed by Buckingham in 2016; Goochland in 2016; Amelia in 2017; Henrico in 2017, and Chesterfield in 2018. In some divisions they deliver to all of the schools, while in others, they are only in some, depending on what programs and partnerships were already in place. In Powhatan, BPOL delivers about 215 bags a week, reaching children and teenagers in all five schools.
As the Fulchers talk about this amazing growth, there is definitely pride in what BPOL has been able to accomplish. By Oct. 1, 2019, the nonprofit had delivered more than 1 million meals, Bobby said. As of last week, it is currently at 177,466 bags delivered (six meals per bag).
“One of the more interesting things with feeding hungry kids on the weekend is, not only are you feeding 900 kids, but you are making a difference in the lives of roughly 4,500 people per week. That includes parents, volunteers, siblings. It is amazing when you think about the impact. It means a lot, and that is very, very humbling,” he said.
But with that accomplishment also comes the solemn awareness of why it is needed, Brenda added.
“People will say, ‘How is it going?’ I say, ‘the more bags we deliver, the more kids in need. It is a double-edged sword. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we didn’t have to deliver them at all? The need continues to grow, which is kind of sad,” she said.
The group has long-term goals. In a strategic plan developed a few years ago, they mapped out their desired future growth. The ultimate goal was to expand to serve 26 counties, Bobby said. The goal in 2020 is to add another three schools in either Chesterfield or Henrico counties.
“That’s a lot of counties, but seven is a lot of counties when you think about it. It’s amazing,” he said.
Meeting the needs
The biggest challenge, and thus the biggest focus, for Backpacks of Love is sustainability, Bobby said. They have had people in other parts of Virginia contact them with questions. But when they find out the work involved, the idea too often doesn’t go anywhere.
As the expansion of BPOL has continued, so too has the need for support, Brenda said. As the nonprofit expands into different communities, they reach out for help in those localities, whether it is from churches, civic groups, local government, companies, Scouting groups, schools, or individual donors.
“We do like to see when we move into a county that the county takes ownership of it and tries to support the program,” she said.
She praised the people who make BPOL possible every week. The range of help stretches from the fundraisers and food drives to those who come to pack bags and deliver them. Fortunately, volunteer coordinator Kathy Adams is kept busy with all those who want to come and help, but there is always room for more, Brenda said.
Word of mouth is hugely important and opens new doors for BPOL all the time, Brenda said. Recently, they received three pallets of fruit cups from Aldi because a supporter of the nonprofit reached out to the grocer.
In another windfall, Backpacks of Love has been chosen for the month of February 2020 to be the recipient of funds raised by the EAT Restaurant Partners, Brenda said. Twelve participating restaurants in the region are donating a portion of their proceeds this month to BPOL and collecting donations for it. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit http://eatrp.com/.
“They give you the bill, and at the bottom of it, it asks if you would like to round up for charity,” Brenda said. “Some of the restaurants feature a drink or dish that generates a $1 for every dish sold. We thought that was pretty cool and we are thankful for the assistant general manager at Wild Ginger for suggesting us for that.”
The nonprofit is also preparing for one of two annual charity events, a Comedy Night featuring Micah “Bam-Bamm” White and the James Brown Tribute Show. The event will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 at the Foundry Golf Club, 3325 Lee’s Landing Road, Powhatan. Tickets are $100 each and sponsorships are available. Contact Brenda for tickets at 804-598-2723 or bnfulcher@aerationsplusinc.com. The other annual fundraiser, the Backpacks of Love Golf Tournament, will be held on Oct. 12.
Moving forward
Tom Sulzer, who serves on the BPOL board, remembers that first meeting in fall 2011 with Bobby Fulcher and PCPS administration and taking the information back to his school counselors. He knew the program was going to take off, but when they said there was already a need, he reached out to see if immediate help was possible.
“I think when they heard that, they realized how much of an impact they were going to be having and they answered that call,” Tom said. “They met that expectation and they have not stopped meeting it since.”
Backpacks is an anonymous program with the school staff delivering the bags to save the recipients embarrassment. This means that Tom gets to see something most of the people who make BPOL possible never do – the direct impact on the children.
“We have a need here. I think there are needs in every building, but we certainly have a need here. And I think about those kids who walk out of the building with those bags knowing there is something for them to eat this weekend,” he said. “That to me sends a message of we care about you, we love you, we want good things for you.”
For more information about Backpacks of Love, visit https://backpacksoflove.org.
