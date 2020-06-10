POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently voted to advertise the fiscal year (FY) 2021 County Budget assuming an 88 cent tax rate and a 94 percent collection rate.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, June 1, the four members present unanimously voted to advertise the budget prepared by staff ahead of a public hearing that will be held during the board’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. on June 22.
Chairman David Williams, who represents District 1; Mike Byerly, District 3; Bill Cox, District 4, and Karin Carmack, District 5, approved advertising the budget presented without discussion. Larry Nordvig, District 2, could not make the meeting.
The board will continue to discuss the budget in several meetings planned for the next few weeks. Supervisors may choose to adopt a budget less than what is advertised, but they cannot adopt one higher than advertised.
The FY 2021 County Administrator Proposed Budget’s General Fund amount is $57.67 million. This is an increase of about $1.3 million over the FY 2020 Adopted Budget General Fund amount. The total proposed FY 2021 Operating Budget without transfers is $88.02 million. This is roughly a $2.06 million increase over the FY 2020 Adopted Budget.
The advertised budget is based on an 88 cent tax rate, which is the same as the current rate. It also presumes the county will see a 94 percent collection rate on real estate, 95 percent collection rate for personal property (vehicles) and all other personal property at a collection rate of 94 percent.
The board has been reviewing charts that show various scenarios they might consider with the tax rate depending on the anticipated collection rates. They have been saying for weeks that they will wait until the end of June to pass the budget so they have the most updated picture of the collection rate at that time to best understand what local revenues the county will be working with moving forward.
Some of the key features of the county administrator’s recommended budget include:
* Less than one third of the salary requests from county departments ($407,854) were funded, and one area makes up the majority of that funded amount. Out of the proposed $127,203 suggested in the budget, $122,505 is for part-time wages for the fire and rescue department to fund half of the back fill days and the remainder of the part-time positions.
* The proposed budget does not include the 2 percent employee raise that was being discussed earlier in the year totaling $226,995. It does fund all or the majority of increases the county saw in health insurance and retirement benefits.
* The county received $671,364 in position change requests for various departments but the proposed budget only recommends funding $13,457 for six months worth of funding for fire and rescue’s recruitment and retention coordinator. The other six months is grant funded.
* County department requests not related to salary or benefits totaled just over $1 million. The proposed budget recommends funding $505,030 of that amount.
* The budget includes a revenue stabilization fund with a balance of $1.66 million, with the money proposed to come from this year’s tax revenue.
