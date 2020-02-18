POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently voted unanimously to deny an application attempting to rezone property in the Village area to Village Residential.
On Monday, Jan. 27, the board voted 5-0 in favor of denying an application brought by Richard Lee Bucher, who wanted to rezone a 5.66-acre property along Old Buckingham Road near Mill Quarter Road from Agricultural-10 (A-10) to Village Residential (VR).
Bucher’s proposal was to divide the property into three lots, accommodating construction of three single-family dwellings. The subject property is currently vacant. During a presentation to the board, Bucher talked about purchasing the property in 2013, abating and disposing of asbestos to an existing structure and demolished the two structures, and all of the costs and fees associated with the property since then. He said he was ready to make it an income-producing property with three lots ranging in size from 1.5 acres to 2.4 acres, saying they are consistent to what is already in close proximity.
No one spoke during the public hearing on the project. The 2019 Long-Range Comprehensive Plan designates the subject property as Village Residential. However, county staff recommended denying the project, as did the planning commission. When asked why, Andrew Pompei, planning director, explained that the comprehensive plan’s recommendation for VR developments is that they be walkable, cohesive neighborhoods. This project did not exemplify those characteristics, which includes sidewalks, a cohesive design, and a mix of uses and housing types, he said.
The board then held its vote to deny the project.
Other business handled at the meeting included:
* Larry Nordvig, who represents District 2, added an agenda item to the meeting to have a discussion about moving the board’s meeting start time from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Residents who work outside of the county and may be interested in coming to meetings often find it difficult to get home from work, eat, and make it to the meetings, he said. Karin Carmack, District 5, agreed with this assessment.
Williams suggested the board members talk with some of their constituents about it and come back for a discussion and possible vote at the next meeting.
* Within the consent agenda, which the board unanimously approved, was a consulting agreement with Good Government Ventures LLC, located in Manakin Sabot. According to the agreement, the board is interested in the long-term future of the county and hired the consulting firm to help develop various strategic planning initiatives for the county.
According to the Jan. 27 meeting agenda, the company will facilitate the development of a shared vision, mission statement, and strategic plan.
The consultant will receive $100 per hour with a maximum of $1,500.
* One of the agenda items for the meeting was for the board to review Agricultural and Forestal Districts (AFDs), which are temporary and voluntary restrictions to development placed on properties by the consent of the property owner and Powhatan County. This program temporarily reduces the tax valuation for the enrolled properties, in exchange for the temporary relinquishment of development rights.
Staff recommended that the board defer making a decision on the issue until after July, allowing staff and the board to concentrate on other high-priority issues. The board unanimously passed a motion to approve a resolution that temporarily continues existing AFDs through July 31, 2020.
A little earlier in the meeting, David Anderson of Powhatan spoke during the public comment period, noting that if the board voted to approve the resolution of AFDs as presented, it would unilaterally extend the expiration period for approximately 100 days. He spoke as an agent of an LLC currently involved with the program, saying the LLC intended to end its participation in the volunteer program when the original term ends on April 12, 2020, and had already notified the staff of that decision.
During the second public comment period near the end of the meeting, commissioner of the revenue Jamie Timberlake said Anderson had brought up a point about extending all deadlines that was glazed over and that the board’s decision could create more work for the LLC and staff.
The week after the meeting, Timberlake said Anderson’s notice to staff was within 90 days of the renewal period and happened before all the terms were extended, so the LLC’s term is fine to expire in April.
* The board unanimously voted to amend the zoning ordinance to add several terms and definitions: adding definitions for the terms attached, comprehensive plan, contractor’s storage yard, detached, independent cooking facility, residential kitchen, corner lot line, pet, right-of-way, outdoor shed sales, and corner yard; adding language to clarify differences between duplex dwelling, three- or four-family dwelling, and townhouse dwelling; modifying the definition for the term private kennel, clarifying that permitted fowl includes chickens and ducks; modifying the definition for the term livestock, clarifying that goats, bison, ponies, alpacas, and llamas are all considered livestock; modifying the definition for the term flag lot to align with the definition for that term in the subdivision ordinance; modifying the definition of medical and dental lab to better reflect activities associated with that use; removing the term large lot development; correcting grammatical errors; removing incorrect references to other portions of the zoning ordinance, and adding references to certain definitions that identify related terms.
Two comments during the public hearing raised a lengthy discussion about the weight of the changes being made and how they were mostly to make sure the language in the zoning ordinance matched language in the subdivision ordinance. They clarified that the changes were meant to make the two documents line up and that county staff was already following them all in practice.
* The board also unanimously voted to amend the code to add language matching the Code of Virginia at the request of the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.