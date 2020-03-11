Powhatan Board of Supervisors dives into budget process

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors took its first look at the county’s fiscal year (FY) 2021 operating budget in a session that was less about balance sheets and more about familiarizing themselves with the process.
With three new supervisors experiencing their first budget as board members, county staff made the initial budget workshop held on Monday, March 2 a broad introduction to the proposed budget.
Interim county administrator Bret Schardein gave an overview to the upcoming budget, which is currently proposed at $64.8 million, a $415,534 increase over the FY 2020 adopted budget of $64.4 million. These numbers do not yet include the full proposed budget from Powhatan County Public Schools, which the supervisors will not see until Monday, March 16.
The county saw an overall increase of about $2.1 million in estimated revenues from real estate taxes, personal property taxes, other taxes, and other revenues, said Charla Schubert, director of finance. The net increase of the budget was reduced by the one-time use of capital maintenance reserve from the FY 2020 adopted budget to fund capital projects and recycling costs. The capital maintenance reserve will be evaluated during the review of capital improvement plan at a later workshop.
While the board hasn’t adopted an official budget policy yet, Schardein explained that the staff went into the process with a goal of revenue neutral expenditures.
“Any new increases in funding should come from new recurring revenue, which was primarily from the re-assessment and any increases there, and then to apply the historic revenue allocation that we use with schools, which comes out to about 52 percent county, 48 percent schools,” Schardein said.
Chairman David Williams, District 1, explained that the revenue neutral approach was so the new board could go through and better understand the budget before it is time to actually advertise this year’s tax rates. The board did not start discussions on the tax rate at this workshop.
Williams also pointed out the plan to have Schardein talk about some of the possible challenges the board could face outside of the current fiscal year budget so the supervisors can plan better for the future instead of only looking at immediate needs. He said he wanted to do that in the context of his goal to reduce the tax rate and also reduce county debt in the next four years.
“That is something I am going to be looking at and suggesting to the board – that we develop that plan looking out over four years, that we don’t just plan for this year,” he said.
The board and staff members covered a great deal of ground in the three-and-a-half-hour budget meeting, going from a general introduction to a closer examination of many of the county departments, contributions, personnel, and revenue.
Some of the highlights from the meeting included:
* Regarding employee pay and benefits, county staff, like the school division, is proposing a 2 percent merit pay increase for all employees. This would cost the county $207,180. Staff also suggested that the county absorb the health insurance increase, which is expected to be about 12.8 percent or $207,180. Schubert said the county’s insurance broker, David Rowe, was working to get it reduced. Like the school board had a week earlier, the supervisors expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in finding out the higher rate. Rowe had originally estimated 5 percent, but Schubert said she had more time than the schools, which started presenting the budget to their board in February, to make adjustments for the higher rate.
* The conversation about the estimated health insurance increase sparked the first of a few discussions by the board about evaluating services the county has been using for years, such as its insurance company or insurance broker, without shopping around to make sure the county is getting the best deal. Although it may be too short of notice to shop around for a better health insurance option for the current fiscal rate, the board agreed to start looking to best weigh their options.
* Based on the current revenue neutral model and the existing 52-48 split the county and schools have with new revenue, local funding for the school division would increase by $904,438.
* Schubert pointed out that refinancing decisions the previous board of supervisors made in the last few years will save the county $625,506 in debt service payments.
* Each year before the staff puts together the budget, they have to examine the requests from all of the county departments and constitutional offices regarding personnel changes or additions, certifications, and salaries and benefits. Staff received $1,289,567 in total requests from the various department. The budget proposal staff showed the board last week funded $748,606 of the requests. The actual proposed position changes add up to a combined 4.3 full-time equivalent (FTE) changes. Changes, which are mostly a matter of increasing hours for existing employees, would be made in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, emergency 911 center, fire and rescue, social services, sheriff’s office, IT department, and community development.
Some of the other suggested requests county staff recommended approving include: pay increases based on certifications earned; IT enhancements; funding fire and rescue’s recruitment and retention program while the department applies for another grant; fire and rescue training; continuing participation in the Richmond Region Tourism and funding a membership increase; building inspections for third-party review of large projects; and additional funding for the voter registrar’s office for the presidential election.
* With the goal of keeping an eye to the future, Schardein also pointed out there are a variety of unknown factors that could influence spending during the board’s next four years in office: the purchase and implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) finance system; the land mobile radio system maintenance; buses; election security; possible re-assessment increases in FY 2022; possible broadband projects; evaluating the county’s proffer model; a possible recession; General Assembly unfunded mandates; legal issues with outstanding lawsuits against the county, and the possible impact of the Coronavirus.
* When going through the budget of each department, one of the issues that came up repeatedly was each one’s line item for maintenance and service contracts. Mike Byerly, District 3, pointed it out with several of the departments and asked for a comprehensive list of the different companies the county is contracting with for services.
* During a discussion about the IT department, one of the issues they talked about significantly was IT director John Wood’s request to install Office 365 on all county employee computers. The proposed budget only funded a portion of that request, but Larry Nordvig, District 2, started a discussion not only about the efficiency of having everyone on the same system but the security risks since some of the systems currently in use are no longer supported. This flowed into a discussion about how some new offerings, such as an ERP system or the new LMR system, have a one-time purchase cost but then also come with built-in maintenance costs moving forward because they are proprietary systems.
* The board had a discussion about contributions the county makes to nonprofit organizations or agencies. They did not raise issue with most of the line items, which include Medflight, forestry, Senior Connections, Meals on Wheels, the YMCA, and more. However, they did have discussions about Senior Navigator and the National Association of Counties. Byerly also asked the board to have a discussion about making a contribution to the Powhatan County Fair.
* Schubert took the board through a whirlwind look at the projected revenues for the FY 2021 budget, which can be found in detail in the budget in Section 2. She pointed out several times that the projections were very conservative.
The board will meet with the school board at 6 p.m. on March 16 at Pocahontas Landmark Center to receive the schools’ budget presentation. The supervisors’ new 6:30 p.m. start time begins with its regular meeting on March 23 back at the Village Building. The board has another workshop on March 30, a regular meeting on April 27, and a special meeting on May 7, which is the deadline to adopt the school budget.
To access any FY 2021 budget documents, visit http://www.powhatanva.gov/424/Budget-CIP.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
