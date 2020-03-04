POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors last week made the decision to officially terminate negotiations with Gray Land Development Company on the acquisition of Founders Bridge Utility Company.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, the supervisors heard an update on the process from Ramona Carter, director of public works, and staff’s reasoning for why the county should no longer pursue the possible acquisition of Founders Bridge Utility Company (FBUC).
Carter had last spoken about the issue to the previous board of supervisors at its Oct. 28 meeting, detailing several areas of concern regarding an acquisition. Former county administrator Ted Voorhees said the issue would not be brought back before the board unless there were changes to those areas of concerns.
Last week’s presentation gave an update on one of the concerns, which was the Chesterfield County Draft Water Agreement. On trying to renegotiate an agreement with Chesterfield that would give Powhatan additional water capacity through FBUC last fall, the county found the agreement too confining in terms of economic development in the Founders Bridge area. The agreement also came with an increased rate to both the Founders Bridge area and Powhatan’s cost of water on the Route 60 allocation (572,000 gallons per day) as well as an increased cost for sewer.
In her update last week, Carter said Chesterfield had agreed to remove the restrictions on future development but maintained boundary restriction and flow restriction. It also removed the increased cost of the water allocation on Route 60 but kept the increases to the FBUC rate and the sewer costs.
The net effect was that Chesterfield was still going to make an additional $34,500 a year to transfer additional water capacity to Founders Bridge with Powhatan taking over the system, Carter said. The contract changes would only save the county $4,316 off the previous contract.
Another update dealt with easements. GrayCo hired McGuire Woods to collect all of the easements for FBUC, but several were missing, not recorded when the developer sold properties, or did not match mapping information. Carter said last week that Gray Land Development Company has offered to correct or obtain any easements that are missing.
However, she said these changes were not significant enough to change the staff recommendation to not move forward with the acquisition, because the most important hurdles still remain. The only maintenance records Gray Land Development has indicate fixing lines and saddle breaks, but sewer lines were not televised or jetted. The cost of any repairs would likely be excessive due to lines being located under asphalt and concrete.
Additionally, the locations of 12 lines were close to houses/structures under decorative driveways or decks. These locations are a significant liability as any damage caused by a water or sewer break would be extremely expensive to repair, she said.
There is no way to correct these issue, if in fact the pipes are under or close to structures. The lines cannot be moved and liability remains with the utility owner.
“The real issue is the liability; we can’t change that. No matter what discussions we have or agreements we make, that is something we can’t change,” Carter said, recommending that the board not go forward with the acquisition and terminate any negotiations.
Chairman David Williams, who represents District 1, acknowledged the uncalculated amount of liability the county would be taking on if it took over the system, possibly making it so the county would lose money. After doing the due diligence, it is not in the county’s best interest to move forward with the acquisition, he agreed. The board then voted unanimously to terminate negotiations.
Other business handled at the meeting included:
* At a previous meeting, Larry Nordvig, District 2, had brought forward a suggestion to move all meeting start times from 6 p.m. to a new time of 6:30 p.m. to allow people getting off work more time to get to the meeting on time. He and Mike Byerly, District 3, said they had polled their constituents on Facebook and heard majority support for moving the meeting time back by 30 minutes.
The board had a discussion about moving the meeting time versus rearranging the agendas and having time certain items again. Some of the concerns raised about switching the time included seniors who have trouble driving at night and making staff stay longer after the end of their work day to attend meetings.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of moving the meeting start times to 6:30 p.m., starting with the board’s regular meeting on March 23. The board workshops and meetings scheduled for March 5, 9, 16, and 17 are still set for 6 p.m.
Nordvig, Byerly, and Karin Carmack, District 5, voted for the change. Williams and Bill Cox, District 4, voted against it.
* The board voted unanimously to approve the dedication of county-owned right-of-way to the Virginia Department of Transportation for the SMART Scale Route 711 and Route 607 intersection improvement. Interim county administrator Bret Schardein said the project is currently in the acquisition phase. A 0.12-acre portion of county-owned land needs to be acquired for the project. This parcel of land fronts Huguenot Trail (Route 711), in front of 901 Huguenot Trail.
When the property was deeded to the county, it was stipulated to only be used for road improvements. Schardein also pointed out that because of setback requirements, there is essentially no other use for the land for the public good. Therefore staff recommended the county make the dedication in-lieu of compensation. No one spoke at the public hearing and the board voted unanimously to donate the land.
* During a public comment period, Gail Timberlake of Powhatan asked the board to reconsider its decision not to grant Voorhees’ request to set the date of his termination as Jan. 31 so he could apply for state retirement benefits. Granting that request would have helped him and his family without costing the county anything, she said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
