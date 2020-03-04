Powhatan boards discuss future of Pocahontas Landmark Center

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors and School Board were back discussing a familiar issue last week when they talked about the future of the Pocahontas Landmark Center.
The building, which was formerly Pocahontas Middle School, now houses the school division’s administration offices as well as a large space used by the Powhatan Christmas Mother program, a gym space that will soon be used by the county’s parks and recreation department, and plans for a museum space sharing local black history.
But there is still a significant portion of the former school that is currently not in use, and the future of that space was a big topic of conversation during a joint meeting of the two boards held on Monday, Feb. 24. The meeting was the first the two boards have had with their current makeup.
The boards spent about half of the 90-minute meeting on the topic as they tried to figure out what their next steps should be when the possibilities are both so open and limited, depending on the perspective. Their main goal was not to immediately decide what to do with the space but settle on what kind of process to use to arrive at that decision.
At issue is whether the spaces currently not in use have a potential future use that makes fiscal sense for the county or should be demolished to make way for some other future use.
Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, gave a brief rundown of the project to date, including going over the current condition of the building areas not currently in use and some of the high-dollar work that would be required to make them usable.
Jones also reminded the board members of some of the ideas that were generated by a committee that looked into how best to use the building when the issue of closing it as a school was decided.
Some of the ideas that were originally brainstormed by the committee included using the space to expand the career and technical education (CTE) program for Powhatan High School students; having dedicated adult education space; having a regional partnership opportunity with a community college; using it for a senior center, and looking for business partners that could use the space and would be appropriate to have so close to Pocahontas Elementary School.
Other ideas brought up by board members throughout the meeting included a daycare, an internet café, or a business incubation center.
There was also the question of whether it would be best to simply demolish those sections if finding a future use for them isn’t feasible.
Any future use the boards consider would have to take into account some important factors, including being able to fund any renovations; being required to have separate and secure access; funding parking improvements or function with the existing parking area; fitting with the adjacent elementary school and the parks and recreation gymnasium use, and answering the question of whether someone other than the school district would manage and supervise the space.
Recognizing all of the suggested uses run the gamut of possibility, the board members questioned how to approach such an open-ended topic. School board chairman Joe Walters suggested forming a new committee, while supervisor Larry Nordvig was in favor of using existing resources such as the Economic Development Authority (EDA) to start the discussion.
The boards ultimately decided to divide up the work, with the school division researching the possible uses it could have for the building along with the associated costs, and the county looking into possible economic development opportunities. They also will look into how much it would cost to demolish those spaces.
The boards gave themselves a deadline of having the information before their joint meeting on June 11.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
By Laura McFarland
Editor
