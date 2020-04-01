Powhatan businesses coping with COVID-19 crisis

POWHATAN – Businesses of all sizes across the nation have been feeling the mounting pressure and financial blows caused in recent weeks by the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the uncertainty it has left in its wake.
School closures and rapidly changing government guidance to residents and businesses have severely limited or shut down businesses altogether.
For the filing week ending March 21, the Virginia Unemployment Commission received 46,277 unadjusted initial unemployment claims, up from 2,706 claims the week before.
In Powhatan county, the initial claims went from four in the week ending March 14 to 133 in the week ending March 21, said Joyce Fogg, communications manager for the Virginia Employment Commission. In Cumberland, there were no initial claims the week ending March 14, but it had 22 claims the following week.
In Powhatan County, many businesses have felt the crush of the situation on their morale and finances. Several representatives from local business talked about their experiences in recent weeks, including the efforts they have made to stay afloat and the challenges and successes they have weathered in a relatively short period of time.
Four Seasons Restaurant
One of the most visible support efforts of local small businesses has been the call to patronize local restaurants as they struggle to stay open amid ever-tightening restrictions. They went from slowly decreasing the number of customers they could serve on site to being limited to take out and delivery meals as of early last week.
For Jimmy Vlasidis, owner of Four Seasons Restaurant, the last few weeks have been filled with a sense of stress and panic. The hardest part for him to grasp has been how nothing feels solid anymore. With every decision he makes for his business, he knows the next day everything could change, he said.
“It is new. You are trying to keep the business afloat. You are trying to keep as much staff as you can and juggle it all at once with payroll, with surviving, with serving the community,” he said. “You are trying to take it all in and trying to think of everything and everybody around you and trying to organize it and grasp it, but the next thing you know it has to change. You can’t get a handle on it. You can’t get a grip.”
Leading up to last week, Four Seasons adhered to Governor Ralph Northam’s guidelines to limit the number of guests allowed in the dining room to 10. Then, when the governor announced on March 23 that restaurants had to close their dining rooms, Vlasidis went to offering carry-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery only.
As a result, Vlasidis had to make some adjustments. He stopped serving breakfast, cut hours for the cooks, and had to lay off a few employees because there weren’t enough funds to go around. He started taking a hard look at his menu last week to make adjustments that may appeal to more customers. As far as the future, he said he is taking it day by day, making plans for tomorrow based on how the previous day went.
The community has been incredibly supportive in the last few weeks, including leaving nice tips for the staff that were much appreciated, he said. But he also recognizes that those might become more scarce if the situation drags on and people have to tighten their belts. Still, if they have to go through this situation, he said he is glad his business is located in Powhatan.
“I feel almost like we are in a safe zone being in Powhatan County, just from the people around me, the community and the support and the love they have for the small businesses,” he said.
Kidzälat
Kidzälat director Sherri Worsham also feels like the situation is almost changing too fast to keep up. As a licensed childcare facility, Kidzälat has been following the guidelines of the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Two weeks ago, they were serving the children of essential personnel, which was mostly made up of first responders. Then the term ‘essential’ was expanded, and she notified more of the existing customers who fit that description that they could bring their children back to the center.
“The biggest hurdle is (Northam) has constantly changed the word ‘essential’ for us. The other part is we are now mandated that there are 10 people, including the teachers, in one room at 6 feet apart,” she said.
Worsham said she has gone from having approximately 125 to 140 children coming to the school full time and part time to about 25, depending on the day. Instead of laying off employees, the hours were reduced and staggered for both herself and her co-workers to help mitigate the impact. She is hoping everyone taking a bit of a hit means they won’t need to lay off any employees, whom she called her “work family.”
As a childcare center, the last few weeks have also been filled with working out how best to keep the staff, the children, and their families as safe as possible, she said. They have been able to accomplish distancing the children because the facility has enough rooms to avoid reaching the 10-person capacity. Hand washing is continuously emphasized among both adults and children. Parents are no longer allowed to enter the building; they wait outside while Worsham checks children in or out.
Staff also went through and removed some toys from play areas, mainly leaving ones that can be easily rotated out each night for cleaning.
“The new toys that weren’t out before are brought out the next day, so it is almost like Christmastime for these kids. It is like brand new toys coming in each day,” she said. “It is difficult because you don’t want to scare the children that they can’t touch each other or be close to each other. I think they find it bizarre in their world. They are used to us hugging them every single morning and telling them hello and now they are not getting that (hug) and it is awkward.”
Nails and Beyond
In the weeks leading up to the mandatory shutdown last week of nonessential businesses, Kati McCarney had already experienced many clients canceling or rescheduling appointments at her business , Nails and Beyond in Powhatan.
To meet the 10-person restriction, she had staggered appointments, and employees were also taking extra precautionary actions to keep the business clean. But even before the governor made his announcement, McCarney had made the hard decision on March 20 to close the business for a few weeks and then reassess the situation.
As unhappy as she was to take on the financial burden this places on her and her employees, McCarney said she believes shutting down non-essential businesses like hers was the right thing to do.
“It was hard to tell my clients that we have to do this for 30 days. We really have to give it a stop and we have to give it our best try for our loved ones and for our community. That was hard, although I do know it is the right thing. I know there are hairstylists and salons out there rooting to stay open, but in my heart, I know we cannot keep that social distancing,” she said.
For the last month, McCarney said she kept in close communication with her employees because she knew this situation would hurt them. Many live paycheck to paycheck, she said, so she understood it would be hard on them. But the team knew closing was the right choice as a safety precaution for themselves, their loved ones, and their clients, since they didn’t know the exposure risks of their customers.
As uncertain as the future is right now, McCarney said she is optimistic that Powhatan will come back strong, and she hopes when she and other businesses are allowed to re-open, the customers will return to support them.
“I know my job is not considered essential, but what I do on a daily basis, whether people know it or not, is truly helping people emotionally and physically, and I can’t wait to get back to that, because I miss what I do. I miss helping people and I miss making people feel beautiful,” she said.
Three Crosses Distilling Co.
Although Three Crosses Distilling Co. has definitely been hit by the precautionary measures needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the business has adapted to survive in a unique way.
A few weeks ago, it seemed clear that changes might be coming that would limit the capabilities of the distillery, co-owner Michelle Davenport said. Around the same time, they saw the growing need for hand sanitizer and decided to help.
The first portion of the distillation line is a nonconsumable product that could become a general-purpose cleaner, she said. They sourced the ingredients, many of which came from generous donations. And thanks to a critical donation of bottles from Weightpack Inc. in Powhatan, they were able to produce bottles of hand sanitizer.
Three Crosses donated bottles to first responders who reached out to them – both locally and as far away as Manassas, Fredericksburg, Fairfax, and New Kent. They were also giving them to the public but asking for a donation, she said.
But as word got out, they started getting calls from hospitals, assisted living facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and even airline employees at Dulles Airport. Currently, they are filling a contract order with HCA Hospital for hand sanitizer, but they are working to find sources to replenish their high proof alcohol, because they can’t make it fast enough to meet the needs.
Of course all of this means that as of two weeks ago, they have completely stopped production of whiskey and are focusing on the more critical need, the hand sanitizer, Davenport said. And while she completely appreciates that making this huge change in their business has allowed them to keep going and continue to pay their employee, she looks forward to the day things get back to normal and they are functioning as a distillery in the true sense of the word.
“It sounds so childish, but it has not been fun. As much as I enjoy trying to help with the hand sanitizers, I miss my regulars. I miss my Friday night crowd. I miss seeing regulars who become good friends and family,” she said. “When you go into the bar business, it is because you are a social person and you want to be around people. It is hard to be forced to shutter your bar.”
Automotive repair and septic services
As the owner of two local businesses that provide essential services, Morgan Murray is open for business but still looking for ways to put his customers’ minds at ease.
At Murray Automotive in Powhatan, he decided to start offering semi-local pick-up and delivery to his customers who needed their vehicles to be serviced but didn’t want to venture out or wait. Employees are sanitizing vehicles when they return them to put their minds at ease. Staff is also cleaning the shop’s door handles and the credit card machine multiple times a day.
The business has slowed down, but Murray said he is keeping all of his staff there as long as possible. He is maintaining a positive outlook and seeing this as a challenge of what his business can do better.
With his other business, Virginia Septic Service and Repair, Murray said he hasn’t had to make many adjustments because there isn’t as much public interaction – “nobody volunteers to work side by side with us when we are doing what we are doing at their house with the septic business.”
However, he reminded people that as they stay home more and put more of a strain on their plumbing, they need to be careful about using flushable wipes instead of toilet paper in the midst of shortages. The wipes are not healthy for drain fields and septic systems, he said.
Wedding venue and brewery
Even though they are one big business, the Mill at Fine Creek and Fine Creek Brewing are taking two different approaches during the COVID-19 crisis, co-owner Mark Benusa said.
The wedding venue staff has reached out to couples who scheduled weddings in the next few months and rescheduled for later this year or early 2021 if possible. There have been some cancellations because they weren’t able to reschedule, but most have been accommodated, he said.
“It has definitely been a stressful situation for the couples and they have needed a little bit of time to process. But as this thing progressed and they realized it is not going to change over the next couple of months, they have come to grips with it, realized what they needed to do, and we have worked with them to plan those dates,” he said. “They probably bounced back and forth with other vendors, hopefully kept those other vendors as well, and just shifted to a future date.”
The cottages on the property are allowed to stay open, but guests have also been allowed to shift their reservations to a future date, he said.
Fine Creek Brewing is still allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery of food and beer, Benusa said. The beer delivery has been extremely successful, with deliveries to the counties surrounding Powhatan and even as far away as Charlottesville. He said he foresees shifting away from the food takeout soon.
In the midst of all the adjustments, the business had to furlough all of the hourly part-time employees, but it retained all of the full-time employees, he said. The goal is that when they come through the other side of this situation, they have maintained their core group. For small businesses and family businesses, having to either lose employees or cut employees’ hours has been a really hard thing to come to grips with because many of them have been with the business for many years, he added.
“We had to do it. We knew that without weddings and without the taproom open that we were just going to be burning money so fast. So, we calculated what our burn rate was going to be, and there was just no way to keep both full and part-time people. So we had to make the hard decision to let part-time employees know it was going to be on an as-needed basis and as soon as things pick back up we would do anything to get them back,” Benusa said.
Benusa said they will figure out how to hold out, and the hope is that by July or August, they are back to having weddings again and events.
Benusa added that the business is starting a program to help local families in need through a grocery program since the Mill can still order from its wholesale suppliers. They plan to serve families through both pick-up and delivery service.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
