POWHATAN – The Powhatan Complete Count Committee is ready for the final push to raise awareness before the official start of the 2020 Census process.
The local committee has been working for the last year to brainstorm and begin to promote the census, which begins in March, and stress how important it can be to the county, said Carla Neidigh, project manager for the Powhatan-based effort of the national event.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.
“It is critical that every resident respond to the census, because for every uncounted resident, a locality will lose $2,000 in federal funding. The census count apportions $675 billion in federal funding, which is used for roads, health care, schools, and many other programs that support our community,” Neidigh said.
Neidigh said she applied for and received a $1,200 grant from the state to create road signs that will be placed in strategic places around the county reminding people it is time for the census. The grant money comes from state resources set aside to help the Commonwealth develop and distribute resource materials to state agencies, local governments, and nonprofit organizations to maximize public education efforts and other initiatives of the Virginia Complete Count Commission.
Based on the timeline for the census, Neidigh said that the earlier residents respond, the more taxpayer money they will save and the least intrusive the process will be on them.
In mid-March, homes across the country will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, residents may respond for their home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. Census Day is observed nationwide on April 1. By this date, every home will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census.
If residents do not have adequate internet but want to respond online, they can come to the Powhatan County Administration Building located at 3834 Old Buckingham Road, visit the information window, and a staff member will help them go online and get started filling the form out. The Powhatan County Public Library also has free internet access, and there are staff members who are prepared to assist residents to find the right site and get started, Neidigh said. Residents should bring their identification number from the mailing they received.
If residents fail to respond to the first invitation, they will receive additional mailings, she said. Between May and July, census takers will begin visiting homes that haven't responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
Residents need to beware of documents that are similar in form to the United States Census forms but are issued by other groups, Neidigh said. The census documents do not come out until March, so anything received before then should be carefully scrutinized. She also offered a warning about scammers pretending to be census workers.
“The U.S. Census Bureau will not be calling you. So if someone is calling you on the phone, there is a good chance they are a scammer. They will also never ask you for your Social Security number or bank account numbers,” she said.
If residents do not respond to the invitation and a worker comes to their homes, they will have photo ID and a satchel with United States Census on the side of it.
“They are not going to want to come inside your house. That is a frequent worry I hear from people,” she added.
For more information about U.S. Census 2020, visit https://2020census.gov.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
