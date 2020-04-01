POWHATAN – In a time of intense isolation, some local Powhatan children are using their time out of school to try to make their community a little better.
Families all over the county are struggling to fill time previously taken up by full school days, afterschool activities, and sports. Now, many are left with wide open days and struggling with ways to fill them meaningfully.
A few local parents shared how they have used some of their time at home to help make their children more aware of the positive role they can play in the county. They all agreed that social distancing didn’t have to prevent them from making connections in meaningful ways.
Flat Rock Elementary teacher Katie Clark said she has tried to keep a good routine with her two daughters, complete with getting up in the mornings and doing school work at a set time each day. She hasn’t struggled to find things to do so far, but that could change, so she is always looking for ideas.
One idea she found that really inspired Kaya, 5, and Zoe, 7, was a movement children all around the world are embracing. Children in other countries and parts of the United States have been drawing pictures of rainbows and writing “Everything is going to be OK” in their own languages. Many in cities post the pictures in their windows for others to see, according to news reports.
Clark said her children already have a heart for service, and when she told them about the story, they decided to sit down and make drawings for everyone on their street. They taped the homemade drawings to their neighbors’ mailboxes. And when someone posted a positive note on Facebook about their efforts, they expanded to another street.
Some rain last week slowed them down, but they already had a stack of drawings they were waiting to take to more neighbors, she said.
“I feel like it has lifted their spirits a lot. My older daughter has really struggled with schools being closed. I think it made her feel good to do something for somebody else. Her teacher put a lot of emphasis on social relationships and doing for others, so I feel like this is something her teacher would have wanted her to do, so she was really proud,” Clark said. “And the little one just loves to spread rainbows because that is her personality. She is a rainbows and unicorns kind of girl.”
Over on Powhatan Lakes Road, one mom’s efforts to give her youngest children an incentive to get physical activity spread to neighbors who ended up embracing the effort to beautify their road.
Resident Ruth Starke Woodfin said her two youngest, Levi, 9, and Jacob, 12, were resisting doing straight physical education activities such as going for a walk, so she was trying to think outside of the box. Her husband works for the Virginia Department of Transportation, so she asked him to bring orange trash bags home to use for a community service/physical education project for the boys.
The boys picked up litter along their road, using one bag for trash and the other for recyclable objects such as can and glass, Woodfin said. It gave her an opportunity to talk to them about recycling and doing something for their community while having them walk and constantly bend down to pick up items.
“They liked that it was interactive. It was something to do. They got to understand the various types of litter, and they didn’t have any idea how much litter ended up there. They liked it because they got to talk to the neighbors while they did it and because it is a good thing and is good for the environment,” she said.
Added to that, while the family was out picking up trash, they noticed the mailbox of a neighbor with disabilities had been knocked down and had temporarily been placed with the pole in a cinder block. The family is currently working on replacing it for the neighbor.
“So while they were out doing that project, they realized another thing that needed to be done,” she said.
Woodfin shared the story on a neighborhood Facebook group, and two other families were inspired by it. Samantha Powers said she had been trying to look for creative ways to spend the days with her children, Ethan Garcia, 11, and Caleb Fuentes, 12, to avoid boredom. When Powers saw the notice, she thought it would be a good way to give them a sense of participating in the community and doing something good during a hard time.
“They enjoyed it, I guess because we made it a family thing and did it together,” she said. “We did talk about how we are helping the environment by picking up trash. We are recycling the cans and the glass and cleaning up the trash to help with pollution.”
Powers added she was surprised how short of a distance they covered before the bags were full of trash and recyclables.
Unfortunately, there is a great deal of road traffic in their neighborhood because of visitors to the lakes, and it isn’t uncommon to see people driving by and throwing trash out the window, said Erica Corey of Powhatan. So when her children, Kassidy Finney, 10, and Silas Corey, 6, and the other children who participated in the clean-up effort finished, they were so thrilled to see how much they had picked up on their walk.
“At first I wasn’t sure they were going to do it, but we got out there and they absolutely loved it. I think it made them feel good to see how nice and clean it is,” she said.
She appreciated that the clean-up effort was an opportunity to talk about so many different topics, such as community service, the negative ways litter affects the environment and wildlife, and how they can have an impact on their neighborhood regardless of how old they are.
“I think it helped build their self-esteem to know that they are doing some good. And then to be able to see it – they can walk from our house to the end of the street and not see a single bit of trash on the ground – it gives them a little pride in where we are and they get a little boost in their pride and confidence because they did something good,” she said. “And both of my kids are animal lovers, so learning that by cleaning they are helping their environment and helping the animals, that was thrilling for them as well.”
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
