Powhatan Christmas Parade to roll through Village Dec. 14

POWHATAN – Holiday cheer will soon be filling the streets of the Village area as crowds gather to watch the Powhatan Christmas Parade roll through.
The parade, which benefits the Powhatan Christmas Mother program, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 along the stretch of Old Buckingham Road from Mann Road to the courthouse area.
Organizers are pulling together several hours of fun for the whole family, starting with craft and food vendors filling the Courthouse Green and continuing as different community groups work together to put on a great parade for everyone, said Mary Harrison, Christmas Mother 2006 and one of the parade announcers, along with her husband Roy.
Parade sponsor C&F Bank reported last week that it already had close to 40 parade entries and 15 craft and food vendors with the expectation that more would come in by the deadline on Thursday, Dec. 12, Harrison said. They will represent local churches, nonprofit organizations, youth activities groups, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, businesses and emergency services personnel.
This year’s grand marshals will be 2018 Powhatan Christmas Mother and Father Pat and Larry Lyons. The Christmas Mother Everyday Committee has decided it will be an annual tradition to have the previous year’s Christmas Mother as the grand marshal to keep the focus on Christmas, Harrison added.
Also front and center will be 2019 Christmas Mother Betsy Blandford, who will be joined by many previous Christmas Mothers.
The community just embraces the opportunity to have a slice of Americana, begin the holiday season, be with their friends, and have a good time, Harrison said. As always, she is expecting a great turnout and a fun festive atmosphere for the annual event.
“If you want to have a jolly good time, to meet your neighbors, enjoy a cup of hot cocoa on a cold day, see your children and loved ones and neighbors celebrating Christmas on floats and with dance and song, as well as support the true meaning of Christmas with the Christmas Mothers, come join us on Dec. 14,” Harrison said.
The parade entries will line up at noon on Mann Road and start traveling down Old Buckingham Road into the Village area at 2 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and sit along the parade route to enjoy the show.
Arrive early not only to get a good spot along the parade route but to check out the vendors on the courthouse green, who will be set up from 11 am. until after the parade.
Stop by the Christmas Mother booth to buy a raffle for a custom-made dollhouse, with tickets sold at $5 for one or three for $10. The winner will be drawn at the parade. The booth will also be selling the 2019 Christmas Mother Umbrellas for $10.
Santa Claus will be stationed in front of the courthouse steps for photos, and a professional photographer will be there to take photos for a small fee, with all proceeds from the sales going to the Powhatan Christmas Mother. Santa will leave at about 2 p.m. to go join in the fun of the parade.
New this year, the parade entries will be judged, with a first, second and third prize awarded, Harrison said.
There is a $25 entry fee to participate in the parade line-up. There is a $30 booth/vendor fee to reserve a spot on the courthouse lawn. All proceeds from parade and vendor entries will benefit the county’s Christmas Mother program.
All that participate in the parade must be decorated in a Christmas or winter theme but cannot have Santa Claus on their float.
Applications may be picked up and returned to C&F Bank, 2351 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, VA 23139 by Dec. 12. They can also be downloaded online at www.powhatanchristmasmother.org.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
