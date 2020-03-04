Powhatan Comic Con offers inclusive atmosphere

Several years ago, I got a little star struck.
It wasn’t necessarily that I saw a big star (although I did see a few of those). The real star, for me, was the event itself – my first comic con. The event, which is no longer around, was held right here in Richmond.
For someone who enjoys the unusual and different, such an event is a smorgasbord to the senses. There were famous speakers, everyday people walking around in ingenious and extremely creative costumes, and way too many items representing some of my favorite television shows, movies, or books tempting me to open my wallet.
I got to attend a few comic cons after that, and, hands down, the thing that always impressed me about the events was the welcoming and inclusive atmosphere. You look one direction, you see a zombie. You look another, there is a 9-foot robot. Still another, you find your favorite Disney heroine or villain. And all around them you see many more people wearing regular street clothes. And everyone is walking around, taking photos, and complimenting each other, not caring that the idea of having Ursula the sea witch standing near a Storm Trooper would seem almost unthinkable anywhere else except Halloween night.
It was that kind of atmosphere I hoped to find when I stopped by the second annual Powhatan Comic Con, which was held Feb. 22 at Powhatan Middle School. I was not disappointed.
I didn’t make it to the first event in 2019, but I really wanted to see what organizers Stephanie Willis and Bucky Webb had created for the local comic con’s second year. They pretty much filled the entire Commons area with wonderful and inventive vendors who were ready to answer questions and provide insight as well as sell.
The event had a costume contest that celebrated the creativity of people ranging from a 2 1/2-year-old Queen Elsa (I recognize that was likely her mom’s doing) to a grown man’s very impressive Batman costume. Before and after the contest, you would see those people walking around and being stopped for questions or photos.
I got the chance to talk to people about their costumes, the inspirations behind them, and how they went about making them. I loved hearing an 11-year-old girl tell me that dressing as a favorite anime character made her feel empowered; in turn, it made me smile.
I watched an artist patiently answer question after question from an inquisitive little boy about his artwork, all while creating a dragon at the boy’s request.
I talked to people about their impressions of the comic con and the idea of having one right here in Powhatan County. They all loved it.
In talking with Stephanie and Bucky about the event, you could see how they could create such a great event. As the PMS librarian, Stephanie has recognized there is a segment of the student population at the middle school who are interested in things like anime, manga, comic books and graphic novels. She started a manga/anime club and now has 60 students in attendance every Monday and says they could talk about their favorite characters or storylines for hours if they had the time.
In talking to Bucky, I could see the importance of these events and topics to him. He grew up reading comic books and talked seriously about the impact they had on his life. He was bulled in middle school, and, while he suffered through it, he found solace in the fantastical world of comic books. He talked about especially identifying with Peter Parker, a/k/a Spiderman, who also was bullied.
“He gave me hope because Peter overcame. He did have super powers, but I think everybody has a superpower or more than one. Comics helped me look within myself in order to find my super power to do good,” Bucky said. “I think a lot of kids make connections to characters in anime, because of who they are or what they have been through.”
People find their passion and their solace in so many different places. It was great to see Powhatan Comic Con succeeding in offering some of both through the inclusive environment they created, and I can’t wait to see how they build on it next year.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
