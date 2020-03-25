POWHATAN – Powhatan County received notification today (Wednesday, March 25) from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) regarding the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The patient was not hospitalized and is currently self-isolating at home, according to a release from the county.
Interim county administrator Bret Schardein said he has reached out to the VDH seeking additional information about where the person might have been or if others had been exposed and is waiting to hear back.
The county does not currently have plans to make any changes in how it has been operating, Schardein said. County emergency management officials urge citizens to continue to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing.
“You certainly hold out hope that somehow we would be spared, but I think the reality was we knew almost certainly it would be when it happens, not if it happens,” Schardein said. “The things we have been doing and putting in place, those aren’t going to change. The social distancing, hand washing, and all the things that our citizens have been doing, those shouldn’t change.
“I think it makes it a little more real for us, but it doesn’t fundamentally change what we should be doing,” he said.
For more information about COVID-19 visit these websites at: https://www.coronavirus.gov and www.vdh.virginia.gov.
