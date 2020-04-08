Powhatan contractors build intubation boxes for hospitals

POWHATAN – Two Powhatan businesses have teamed up with a Richmond-based emergency room doctor to help protect medical personnel across the state working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.
The speed with which this endeavor has unfolded has been necessarily fast-paced. On Tuesday, March 31, Dr. Scott Hickey, a Goochland resident who works in the emergency room at Chippenham Hospital, reached out to local contractor Michael Potter to discuss an idea he had seen for making clear boxes that are designed to protect healthcare workers as they intubate patients with the disease.
The original design came from Dr. Hsien Yung Lai in Taiwan, who open sourced the design for other doctors to use globally. The box supplies an additional barrier for medical personnel during intubation – a time where they are at extra risk of being hit by saliva, tears, nasal secretions, or vomit from infected patients, Hickey said.
“Everything that is in their lungs gets sprayed out,” said Hickey, who is also the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians president.
Hickey tried to make a box at home but realized he needed help because the “final product was not something that was going to be used in healthcare.” When he reached out to Potter, the contractor told him to leave the project in his hands since the doctor had much more important duties to handle.
Within several hours, Potter, who is the owner of Village Building Co. Inc, and fellow Powhatan businessman David Dowdy, owner of Interior 2000, had constructed a working prototype. When he saw them, Hickey immediately asked for more.
By Wednesday, April 1, the two men and a team of their employees had built 30 additional boxes – the maximum they could make with the ¼-inch plexiglass they had on hand at the time.
Potter and Dowdy both say they still have regular work for their employees to do, but told Hickey they would make it happen. The workers who came in for several hours on Wednesday night – in staggered shifts for safety – did so after already working a full day at their regular jobs, Dowdy said. He sent out a group text telling them what was happening and “everyone was all in.”
“They worked all day at our jobs and then stayed until 10 p.m. building these boxes. It was a total team effort. Everyone had a great attitude and they feel great about it,” he said, adding they are eager to continue helping.
Dowdy said it also feels personally rewarding for him to participate in the project.
“I was looking at it more in the sense of regular construction when we built that first box. Then when you see and talk to the doctor, then you realize it is a pretty special deal. It is cool to be part of it and I am glad we are able to find some sort of way to help out during this whole process,” he said.
Hickey immediately started hand delivering the first 30 boxes to hospitals around the state because the fully-constructed boxes were too large to ship. But since that is time-consuming and not practical on a large scale, he started looking at other designs being used around the world. He found a Canadian intubation box that, with some more modifications, can be shipped flat, slots together, is held by zip ties, and can be disassembled for cleaning or when not in use.
“In Virginia, (the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians) has secured funding to be able to provide one box for every emergency department in the state, so that is 110 ERs. Then we have orders from South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas, Florida, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and this thing is likely to grow. So our organization is trying to figure out how we can develop a more sustainable manufacturing and distribution process. But if it wasn’t for Michael Potter and David Dowdy, we wouldn’t be where we are in less than a week’s time,” Hickey said on Saturday.
Dowdy pointed out they also were fortunate that a company called Mid Atlantic Surfaces in Oilville reached out with an offer to cut the plexiglass using a CNC cutting machine that will make the production much easier.
When they first started, the group estimated each box cost $270 with materials and labor. That cost is down to $180 now, Hickey said, adding they had secured funding because the “Virginia Health Claims Association and the Medical Society of Virginia have both stepped up to help Virginia out with this.” He said the group will have another 250 made this week and start shipping them.
While Hickey is used to lobbying and participating in government affairs on behalf of his fellow emergency room personnel, he said it feels good to do something tangible “that is very concrete and serves a very clear purpose.” Even as overwhelmed as they are now, the state is bracing for more with current models predicting Virginia’s COVID-19 crisis will peak around mid-May, he said.
“It is as if we are standing at the beach looking at the ocean knowing that the tidal wave is coming and we are just waiting and waiting and waiting,” Hickey said.
Potter said their group has been happy to help because they knew the need was urgent and they had the skills and willingness to be of service.
“I am closing my emails with ‘Let’s hope we are not looking through one as a patient.’ That is pretty scary if you stop and think about it. We hope we aren’t on the other side of it or someone you love or anybody,” Potter said.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
