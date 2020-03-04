POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board recently received a mix of good news and bad news in its update on the proposed fiscal year 2021 operating budget.
During the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, members learned that new projections show the county experiencing a significant increase – possibly over $300,000 more – in health insurance premiums over what staff had built the initial draft of the budget around.
The school division may be able to offset the cost with additional funds that might come from the state, but there are still many unknowns, said Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent. As with every budget presentation and especially in the early ones, he reminded the school board that the budget is an ongoing process as staff gathers information on funding and costs from a variety of sources.
When Jones and Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance and business operations, presented a proposed first draft of the budget at the board’s Feb. 11 meeting, the school division had factored in a 5 percent health care rate increase as a placeholder. With this rate, the projected employer cost would be $195,000.
Based on new information the county has received, the increase is actually more likely to be somewhere between 8.8 percent and 12.9 percent, representing an additional $152,287 to $314,090 in projected costs, depending on negotiations.
Johns said he used 5 percent at the recommendation of David Rowe, a health insurance consultant from Bankers Insurance who works with the county. Rowe performs underwriting analysis of county premiums and claims and projects rate increases. He also assists with any claims issues.
In mid January, the county and school division, which are on the same insurance plan, should have received the analysis for the fourth quarter period that ended on Nov. 30, 2019, which is a key factor in helping determine the new year’s rate, Johns said. The analysis was not received until Feb. 17, and when it was, it actually showed a projected rate increase of 8.8 percent.
In February, Rowe normally provides the verbal rates from Anthem Local Choice, the county’s provider. He informed the county on Feb. 12 that Anthem’s proposed increase is 12.9 percent, which would put the projected employer cost at $509,090, a budget shortfall of $314,090.
Since both Rowe and Anthem were basing their rate increases off of the same data, they are currently working to resolve the difference in how they came up with such different numbers, Johns said.
“Anthem has agreed … to review the analysis and recalculate the rates. Once they do that, whether there is a change or not, the next step in the process is for Local Choice, which is state run, to look at it and either accept those rates or make some type of contribution on our behalf, which they have done sometimes in the past to lower some increases for us,” Johns said.
The silver lining on the possible budget shortfall might come in the form of additional state funding. Based on the governor’s proposed budget, PCPS would see a state increase in funding of $678,281, which is the figure used in the Feb. 11 budget.
However, the county received information from the General Assembly over the weekend prior to the Feb. 25 meeting that said both the House of Delegates and the Senate versions of the budget had additional funds beyond the governor’s budget, Jones said. The House version is $334,423 more than the governor’s budget and the Senate version is $366,641 in additional funding over the governor’s proposed budget.
“We will begin working now that we know those numbers to balance the budget again. Between that and getting a firm health care number, we feel like we will be able to bring a balanced budget to you for your consideration and for our public hearing that will be on March 10,” Jones said.
The board went on to discuss the reason for such a significant increase, but members also raised concerns and dissatisfaction with how late in the process the information was coming.
Increased costs
Johns pointed out that a number of factors contributed to the increased health care costs.
He said the fourth quarter health care costs always see an increase over the rest of the year, but the 2019 data shows a loss ratio for the fourth quarter of 102 percent versus 70.4 percent the year before. For insurance, the loss ratio represents the ratio of losses to premiums earned. Losses in loss ratios include paid insurance claims and adjustment expenses. Similarly, the loss ratios for the year ending Nov. 30, 2019, was 12.2 percent higher than the year before.
The county’s claims paid over stop loss was also trending up significantly, with $209,574 paid in 2018 versus $997,128 for 2019, Johns said. Other factors included the average number of employee participants trending down; reinsurance charges increasing by 13.2 percent ($90,552), and a new fee added by Anthem for FY 2021 – an Early Retiree Program Subsidy at 2 percent ($162,217).
While the justification for the higher health insurance rates might be there, the late notification is what several of the board members seemed to find most upsetting.
Kim Hymel, who represents District 5, asked the most questions about why the school division received the information so late from Rowe.
“I understand that it has to do with the rates and all that. When somebody is working for us and we pay them to do something, we need to let them know our expectations and he needs to let us know as soon as possible,” she said.
Jones said he agreed that finding out so late was unacceptable and that their frustrations had been communicated to Rowe several times by both the county and the school division. He will also be coming to the board’s March 10 meeting.
“I think he was trying to work it out behind the scenes before giving us some bad news instead of being up front with us early so that we could start planning for it. We expressed to him in no uncertain terms that we need to know what the number is,” Jones said. “If you are going to work to lower that number, that is fine, but giving us a number of 5 percent, presenting a balanced budget at that point to the community and to the school board, and then coming around and saying ‘oh it could be this much more’ is not the way that anybody wants to do business.”
Rick Cole, District 1, said he is concerned about the 4 percent difference between what Rowe and Anthem extrapolated from the same data, and that is the value of having the consultant to advocate on the county’s behalf.
“I am disappointed with what happened this year, but I think overall, with his service to the division in past years, he has been well worth whatever we pay him,” Cole said.
Budget discussion
The health insurance update was directly followed by discussion about the rest of the budget.
During that time, Hymel requested the salaries for the central office staff so she could “see what we are spending not in the school building.” With other school districts possibly increasing their pay and bonuses, Powhatan needs to do some “out-of-the-box thinking” with salaries, she said.
Hymel also talked about spending more school resources on the elementary schools “rather than going and doing all of these remedial things” with older students. She reiterated a point she had made at a previous meeting about kindergarten assistants being needed.
“I just feel like we need to spend a little more time on the other end, because if you are giving a child a good foundation and taking the time with that child, there shouldn’t be all this extra remediation,” she said.
Jones responded that many resources are prioritized for the elementary students and agreed that the more the division can do earlier for all of the students, “the better off we are going to be and the less we will have to spend in the long run.”
“Despite those efforts, we are still going to have students who come to us with higher needs that are going to need remediation and intervention no matter what we do in terms of providing quality instruction to all of our students. That is not going to go away unfortunately,” Jones said. “Certainly we can minimize it by doing as much as we can at those levels, and I feel that we are doing that and it is a priority of ours and it is a focus of ours. I am not saying we can’t do more.”
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
