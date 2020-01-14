POWHATAN – Powhatan County recently learned it had received a clean audit report on the county’s June 30, 2019, Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR).
During the Powhatan County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, Ann Genova, senior associate with Brown, Edwards and Company, LLP presented the results of the independent auditor’s report her firm did on the county’s finances.
The county’s financial statements were prepared by Charla Schubert, finance director, and the auditor’s role is to review them and express an opinion. Genova said her firm expressed an “unmodified opinion” on the financial statement, “which is the best opinion that an entity can receive.”
“It basically means that the financial statements are accurate in all material respects,” she added.
Genova said there were no findings in the report related to compliance with federal programs. There was one state compliance finding related to disclosure statements but no state compliance findings related to the Department of Social Services.
In her presentation, Genova referred to the comments on internal control and other suggestions, which her firm refers to as the management letter. It is a report on internal controls, which should be considered in relation to the financial statement of opinion. It is not an opinion on the effectiveness of internal controls but is “required to describe certain deficiencies identified or material weaknesses if they are identified.”
Some of the issues identified in the letter include the school district not having sufficient employee resources to ensure adequate segregation of duties over the small parts inventory function and recommending the schools update regulations regarding procurement to ensure full compliance with federal code.
The audit firm also reiterated its recommendation that the county implement a purchase order system to serve as a management tool to control spending of county resources and to help ensure that the county pays only for items that are approved.
Former supervisor Bill Melton congratulated Schubert on the clean audit report and the county’s audit committee on its work on the issue.
County administrator Ted Voorhees added Powhatan County is one of the few jurisdictions of its size to prepare its own CAFR instead of paying an additional fee to have it prepared by the auditor. He also commended Schubert for the work she does.
Other business handled at the meeting included:
* The board authorized the county administrator to execute a change order agreement with L3Harris for the purchase of mobile radios.
On March 25, 2019, the board of supervisors authorized Voorhees to execute a contract not to exceed $9,725,000 with L3Harris for the construction of a new land mobile radio (LMR) system. The decision to contract for the purchase of the “subscriber units” (mobile and portable radios) was deferred to a later time.
Tom Nolan, director of emergency communications, told the board that L3Harris had offered Powhatan a severely discounted price on the newly-released XL-200M Vehicular radio, which would save the county $93,584 if ordered during December 2019. The total cost of the units, if locked in during December, was $1,487,466.
The county will order the radios as needed over a two-year period but will have the price locked in at the 2019 rate, Nolan said.
David Williams, who represents District 1, led a discussion about how the radios will be funded.
Voorhees pointed out that the county will be able to use certain existing funds to decrease the distance to funding the entire $1.4 million and then possibly discuss with the future board splitting roughly $500,000 over two years of capital improvement plan funds. He said the board wasn’t committing to those options, but those and other options were available.
When asked if he was concerned when it came time the money wouldn’t be there, Voorhees pointed out that public safety is a “huge priority for the community,” so if he had to make choices about other capital needs and this one in his recommendations, he would make it a priority and make sure it was funded.
The board voted unanimously to authorize Voorhees to execute the purchase agreement.
* Dr. Paula Pando, president of Reynolds Community College, gave the school’s annual report to the supervisors, highlighting both an overall look and a closer look at how the college serves Powhatan County.
Pando’s presentation focused on the diversity of the college’s student makeup, encompassing both racial diversity, the range of ages, and economic resources. She discussed the college’s focus on stabilizing enrollment, which included both student retention and an increase in new enrollment. She talked about efforts to “slim down” executive leadership in a top-heavy organization.
During the 2018-2019 school year, 146 Powhatan students were enrolled. Of those, 17 percent were first-generation college students and 37 percent were age 25 or older, emphasizing how the “nontraditional student” is becoming the “traditional student.”
The Advance College Academy saw 22 graduates with the Class of 2019 graduating with an associate’s degree before they earned their diplomas at Powhatan High School. Since 2018, 41 students have completed the ACA program.
She added that the community college awarded $6,200 in scholarships in 2019 for Powhatan students.
* The four members of the board present voted unanimously to amend county code to revise residential irrigation use and remove the pump station credit policy.
In order to conserve the allocated treated water capacity purchased from Chesterfield County, county code was amended to prohibit residential irrigation systems from being installed or connected to the Route 60 (Flat Rock) water supply after a presentation from Ramona Carter, director of public works. Residential irrigation systems can cause peak demands in excess of three times the normal domestic water use. Residential irrigation systems are often programmed and homeowners are not aware of the demand the systems are placing on the domestic water supply. Until an additional water source is secured or additional capacity is purchased from Chesterfield County residential irrigation systems will not be allowed.
Carter pointed out there are not currently any residential systems connected, so county staff felt this was a good time to make this change so no one would be adversely affected.
Staff also recommended revising the code to remove a pump station credit policy, she said. The credit policy was originally put in place to encourage commercial development by offering developers a credit on the construction cost of installing a pump station to serve their property. Commercial development along the Route 60 corridor has developed without the need for the credit policy.
Williams recommended passing the ordinance but asked staff to bring forward to the new board a workshop on what economic benefits the county offers to encourage development.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.