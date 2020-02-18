Powhatan County School Board begins budget review: $1.6 million increase proposed in first draft

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board recently received an early introduction to its proposed fiscal year 2021 operating budget, which staff is projecting will increase by $1.6 million over the budget adopted last year.
During its meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the board heard a presentation on the fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget, which staff members always acknowledge has a long way to go before the final figures are adopted in a few months. But with early budget projections in, Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, said he was pleased to present a balanced early draft of the budget that could accomplish some of the positive goals previously expressed by the board.
“At this point we are balanced, which is a lot better place than we thought we were going to be a few weeks ago. But certainly a lot can happen between now and the end of the budget process and there could be some changes that occur in this budget as a result of different funding levels or other requests or needs that we may have,” Jones said.
The biggest chunk of the budget increase is $722,847 to fund a step increase for all employees, a minimum 2 percent salary increase for all employees, and a 3 percent increase for bus drivers to remain competitive, Jones said.
Larry Johns, assistant superintendent for finance and business operations, pointed out that the governor has proposed a 3 percent salary increase in the second year of the biennium for funded Standards of Quality instructional and support positions. Anything Powhatan does this year would still count toward receiving the state incentive dollars if the county offered at least a 1 percent increase next year.
Another big portion of the change to the budget was an increase of $341,632 in the line item category. While this increase represents many small increases to a variety of areas, the biggest change in it was used to restore funding to the transportation and operation and maintenance departments, which saw cuts for FY 2020 to balance the budget, Johns said. This figure includes a transfer to the food service fund that is increasing from $35,000 to $50,000.
Another $166,748 would pay for seven stipend increases and additional staffing in the areas of special education, a library assistant at Powhatan High School, a school counselor to focus on student wellness, and a behavior intervention assistant at Powhatan Middle School. The school district is also budgeting for a 1 percent increase to the Virginia Retirement System (VRS) rate and a health insurance rate increase (the number is not known so a $195,000, or 5 percent, placeholder, was used).
Before the budget presentation, Johns gave another presentation on health insurance that focused primarily on a comparison of costs between the school division and county employee compensation, as well as the additional costs to the schools if the school board decided to contribute the same employer amount for school employees as the county contributes for their employees. There is also the issue of how competitive the school division’s insurance rates are compared to surrounding jurisdictions regarding attracting quality employees. Rounding out the projected increases to the budget is $136,392 to fund a lower cost to those electing to use the family plan of two of the district’s health insurance plans to make them more attractive and competitive with surrounding jurisdictions.
Presenting a balanced budget was possible because of early projections of local and state increases, Jones said. Based on the governor’s proposed budget, which is still subject to General Assembly action, Powhatan County Public Schools would see a state increase in funding of $678,281. Jones said he also received early numbers from county staff on Feb. 10 that project an increase of $904,438 in local funds, subject to approval by the board of supervisors.
Rick Cole, who represents District 1, and Valarie Ayers, District 3, both commended Jones and school division staff for their work on the budget so far and the informative presentations.
Some of the other points discussed during the budget presentation included:
* The school board had a lengthy discussion about custodial services in the schools, which are currently contracted. Kim Hymel, District 5, brought up issues with complaints from school staff members about the cleaning job being done – specifically how it might get better for awhile after numerous complaints but then seems to deteriorate again. Hymel asked for more information about the possibility of bringing custodial services back in house, and the board discussed the pros and cons of that as well as a plan to better monitor the current company to make sure it is fulfilling its contractual obligations.
* Jones pointed out that projected enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is 4,330, which would be the highest the school district has seen since the 2012-2013 school year.
* Jones also presented staffing levels for the last seven school years to show that it has not seen significant increases. The school division did see a significant decrease in staff numbers in the 2018-2019 school year, when it outsourced food service, but otherwise has remained fairly level from year to year. He added that there is a perception among some in the county that the school division is constantly growing its staff, but numbers show that it overall remains relatively level.
* The cost per pupil in Powhatan in 2018 was $11,032, which was $1,516 less than the state average, Jones said. In a state with 132 school districts, Powhatan ranked 89th with 88 other divisions having higher costs, he added. Powhatan's projected costs for 2019 and 2020 are $11,120 and $11,375 respectively.
* Instead of focusing only on future spending, Jones pointed out several successes for the division that will save taxpayer dollars. The county completed two capital improvement plan (CIP) projects that came in under budget. Powhatan Middle School came in at $426,124 under budget and the joint transportation facility was $39,443 under, for a total savings of $465,567 returned to the county.
The school division established a capital maintenance reserve fund in 2015 and has contributed $1,703,360 to it, Jones said. The fund has supported several projects, including the chiller at the high School ($300,290); the joint transportation facility that was initially under budgeted ($62,854), and the Trane performance energy contract project ($500,000).
By choosing to engage in the performance energy contract with Trane and a project with Sun Tribe Solar that involved putting solar panels on four of the schools, the school district was able to reduce its CIP funding needs by $9,390,000 while accomplishing goals such as replacing the sloped roof at Powhatan Elementary and addressing major mechanical items at Pocahontas and Powhatan Elementary schools.
* Jones also provided the school board with a running list of mandated budget increases since FY 2012 that the school division has had to fund.
Laura McFarland may be reached at LmcFarland@powhatantoday.com.
