Powhatan County School Board tentatively moves budget forward

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County School Board recently approved the operating budget for fiscal year 2021 as it has been discussing it for the last few months but made it clear that things might change in coming weeks in the wake of the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.
During its meeting on Tuesday, March 31, the board unanimously approved the 2020-2021 proposed budget of roughly $50.1 million. This is an increase of just under $1.94 million over the budget the board adopted last year.
The proposed budget still includes a recommended 2 percent raise for all employees and 3 percent increase raise for bus drivers ($759,089); school and department budget requests for an additional 4.12 full time equivalent (FTE) employees and seven stipend increases ($166,748); a 10.7 percent increase to the health insurance rate ($422,268); targeted adjustments to reduce employee insurance increases ($187,464); a 1 percent increase in the Virginia Retirement System ($46,200), and $354,063 in line item changes.
Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, pointed out that the school board had a legal responsibility to approve its budget by April 1 and the board has seen it several times. At that point, little had changed except for a small increase in state funds after the General Assembly reconciled its budgets, he said.
However, before taking the vote, Jones said the school board recognizes these are “uncertain economic times, to say the least, and while we are passing this budget, I think it would be irresponsible of us not to mention that we may have to come back and amend this moving forward.”
“There are going to be some tough decisions made at the local level. I know that the board of supervisors is looking at that and trying to determine sales tax income that is coming in or will be lost as the result of closing a lot of businesses, as well as several other revenue sources. So we may need to come back and take a look at this,” Jones said.
The General Assembly will reconvene on April 21 for its veto session. Before March 31, Jones had been hearing the fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget wouldn’t be changed, but he learned from the Virginia Department of Education earlier that day that there has been increased discussion about the General Assembly revisiting the budget.
“I think there is a commitment to hold K-12 harmless as much as possible, but a lot can happen, as we know, over the last several weeks between now and April 21,” he said.
A few days later, during his press briefing on April 3, Gov. Ralph Northam talked about the two-year state budget. With a looming recession, the state is facing the “certainty that this unprecedented situation will have major impacts on our state budget – both the budget we are currently operating under and the new one that begins on July 1. We can expect to have significantly less revenue than even our most pessimistic forecasts.”
Northam said he directed state agency heads to limit spending; eliminate discretionary spending for the remainder of the fiscal year; prepare for budget cuts for FY 2021, and have budget experts re-examine funding planned for new initiatives.
On March 31, Jones told the school board that staff is identifying areas where the division could realize savings in case there are cuts to revenue sources.
Susan Smith, who represents District 2, asked if the first place to cut would be the salary increases.
Jones said staff wants to stay away from that as much possible but it depends on the size of the cuts that occur.
“I think there may be some coalition of thought that now may not be the time for raises, not just Powhatan County Public Schools but across the region and across the state with a lot of people losing their jobs,” Jones said. “Again I haven’t heard anything official along those lines, but that may be something that the state ends up deferring – the money that we receive for raises out of next year’s budget – or the locality decides not to move forward with raises for their employees or any employees this year.”
He added that he has “no solid information” on this account and hasn’t heard anything official from the county or state.
“I just know that there is a lot of trepidation and fear about where the economy is heading and that revenues not just for this year’s budget but also for next year’s budget, people are very anxious. And a lot of that is just the unknown, because I don’t think anybody knows what is going to happen and how long this is going to last. I think people are just trying to be prepared and to kind of put some scenarios forward in case that does happen, and that is what we are going to do as well.”
Rick Cole, District 1, echoed the desire to preserve the raises but acknowledged school employees stil have jobs, which many people can’t say. He recommended school staff take a hard look at the current year’s budget and find ways to save money before the end of the fiscal year. If significant savings can be found, the school board could speak with the board of supervisors about rolling some of those savings into next year’s budget as a revenue source rather than putting the money into the school board’s capital fund to help preserve the raises.
Jones said the federal government has already passed a stimulus package that will see about $240 million coming to Virginia for K-12 education. He didn’t recommend using any of those one-time funds for raises because they are recurring costs, but “it may be a situation where we could purchase some one-time things with those and then defer some more money toward recurring costs like salaries or benefits.” He also talked about tracking actions the school division is taking as a result of the COVID-19 crisis and attempting to get reimbursed for at least some of them.
The school board had also unanimously voted to approve the health insurance renewal and rate sheets for 2020-2021 after a brief discussion. In the proposed budget, the school division would absorb almost all of the rate increase for employees. Jones said the county has indicated it would mirror that action for its employees.
During his explanation of the insurance rate, Jones mentioned the situation the division found itself in several weeks ago when the 5 percent placeholder it put into its budget turned out to be far less than the actual rate increase. The board talked at length about the communications error that led to this.
During the board comments, Smith again brought up the idea of gathering the data necessary to “make a more informed decision in regards to another consultant.” She said it would not eliminate the current consultant, David Rowe, “but it would open the door to another group or other groups to help us make the most informed decision and the best decision for our employees.”
At the end of the meeting, Chairman Joe Walters, District 4, recommended the board consider going to virtual meetings for the next few sessions, which other board members agreed would be wise. The next meeting will be on April 14.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.