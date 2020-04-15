POWHATAN – Against all odds, Margie and Scott Richards had the perfect wedding day.
Surrounded by exactly eight people and one dog, they tied the knot on Saturday, April 4, on the porch of a friend’s house in Powhatan County. And they both agreed that because of the hard work of more people than they could begin to name, it was a truly magical day.
“It was beyond what we were expecting. It was just a beautiful, happy, loved-filled day with everybody coming together out of love and taking that risk for us. It was a small risk because we were very much aware of observing all of the distancing protocols and staying outdoors and away from each other. But it was such a wonderful feeling of camaraderie and love,” said Margie LaRue Richards, a Powhatan County Public Schools bus driver.
Of course, it didn’t feel like making it to the alter would be possible a few weeks ago. The wedding they had been planning for more than a year seemed to be falling apart before their eyes.
Originally, they had 70 people invited to watch them exchange vows at St. James Chapel in Powhatan and then come celebrate with a reception next door at the Sallie Michaux house. They rented a tent, hired a DJ, and planned for a food truck. All of the small and large details that go into planning a wedding seemed to be handled. They were ready.
“We had beautiful elaborate plans and everything came crashing down,” Margie said.
The onslaught of changes wrought by COVID-19 precautions started coming, and day after day, the couple had to re-evaluate everything about their special day. The guest list had to be repeatedly shrunk as state officials issued new guidelines on gatherings and social distancing warnings started increasing.
“It seemed like every week we had to come up with a new plan. Then that plan falls apart and we say, ‘OK, we have to regroup and come up with another new plan.’ Then that one falls apart. It was unreal,” Margie said.
Many people told them they should just postpone the wedding, she said. But they had set a date and they were determined to stick to it no matter what.
“We had to regroup. One of my life mantras has always been, when you are handed lemons you have to make lemonade. I always try to live by that, but boy I didn’t realize how much that was going to be tested,” Margie said.
And to be honest, they had been engaged almost two years and planning a wedding for more than a year, and they were just ready to be married, said Scott, an independent manufacturer’s representative for a window manufacturing company.
Finally, a week before the big day, their friend Donna Barden offered to host a small private wedding and reception for them at her home in Powhatan. In accordance with state guidelines, they could have a maximum of eight people witness their union.
Both of their parents are older and there are multiple health issues, so they knew they didn’t want to risk them coming, Scott said. He added his mother fought until the end to be there but was finally convinced to stay home.
Local pastor Jerimy Ford officiated the ceremony. Margie’s friend Betty Cronk of Powhatan was her maid of honor and Scott’s brother Mark Richards was his best man. Add a few other family and friends and they were up to the maximum in a heartbeat.
The day of the wedding dawned bright and beautiful. Barden’s friends and neighbors helped clean the house and landscape the yard. One neighbor decorated the private dock on a nearby lake for photos, and another got clippings from local houses to decorate the food tables.
Barden said she made Margie’s bouquet about five minutes before the ceremony started.
“I just looked out the back window and saw the lilacs were blooming and thought that would make a beautiful bouquet,” Barden said.
And as a special surprise, she asked friends and neighbors to drive by the house with signs about two hours after the ceremony to add more well-wishers to the happy day. Margie drives the bus route in that neighborhood for Powhatan High School, so people were glad to offer their congratulations.
Sometimes great joy can be found out of adversity, or “maybe even because of adversity,” Margie said.
“Because you get an extra special sense of how important people are to you. It just adds that element of appreciation above and beyond what you would normally feel. And we definitely felt that,” Margie said.
The couple exchanged vows on the front porch. They had a backyard barbecue reception with a champagne toast and a bonfire to sit and enjoy each other’s company while sitting well apart. Their friend Anjie Kay photographed the wedding, including some tongue-in-cheek ideas playing on their struggles with planning a wedding during a pandemic.
And at the end of the day, the new husband and wife spent their wedding night in Barden’s camper before heading to Draper two days later for a short honeymoon.
Reached by phone the day after the wedding, the couple said that in spite of all the troubles there was joy and they couldn’t be happier.
“I think it was better than it would have turned out if we had proceeded with our original plan. We have been saying that,” Margie said. “I don’t see how our original plan would have been better than what this turned out to be. Yes we would have had more people and more family members, but this was beyond what we had envisioned and expected.”
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
