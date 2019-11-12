MIDLOTHIAN - Powhatan Field Hockey delivered a 2019 season that featured close games aplenty. The Indians played five games that went beyond regulation and won three of the five. All three of those victories came during shootouts.
“We were competitive in almost every Dominion District game,” said Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson. “Some went our way and some didn’t. But we as a group - we never gave up.”
And in what would prove to be their final 2019 match - a Region 4B quarterfinal at Monacan on Monday, Nov. 4 - the Powhatan Indians continued to battle, playing hard all the way until the final whistle blew, which drew their year to a close on a 3-1 loss to the Chiefs.
“We took it as a team – we fought hard; we stuck together,” said junior Kaitlin Thompson. “Had some down times…but we stuck to it ‘til the end.”
Despite the loss, senior Michala Taylor fought hard in her final high school field hockey match. After Mynda Gentry’s goal gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead, Taylor drove the length of the field, forcing the home team’s defense to halt her drive near Monacan’s goal. She also tried to tap in a short-distance goal while falling to the ground. On one of Powhatan’s corners, Taylor saw her lasering groundball shot sail just wide of the goal; she pressured to score on another swift drive soon after, with the Chiefs’ keeper rushing out of the goal and to her left to block away the ball on Taylor’s drive.
Coaches Tyson and Caryn Rehme are feeling very optimistic about how the game ended and the play they saw from their younger student-athletes. They changed the lineup at the start of the second half and saw “so many positive things happen” according to Tyson.
Jordan Krauss got things started for the Indians offensively (she returned from knee surgery), and Powhatan’s goal was scored by Joy Johnson. Young keeper Peyton Tuttle had 5 saves in the second half.
Tyson added: “Ella Weber had another stellar game on defense and I am so proud of the way she led this team throughout the season.”
“It felt good to find our flow – sad it’s our last game but we finally connected,” said Weber, a senior. “I think they’ll have a good season next year; we just had to…click. We finally found what positions work and how we need to play our game.”
The last game of the season is always extremely difficult for many reasons, Tyson said.
“It is sad to see it come to an end- we have spent time together almost everyday on the field since July,” Tyson said. “And it is also extremely difficult to see this great group of seniors leave the program. This is the first group that started out on JV with Rehme, so they definitely played a huge part in the success we have had and hope to have in the future of the program.”
This season featured a mix of experience for the Indians; they only had a few players who were starters on varsity from the previous season mixed in with a large group of younger players who had no varsity experience at all. But throughout the season - and in the regional quarterfinal - Tyson noted how the team played hard until the end and did not quit.
“We are looking forward to working hard, coming back next season ready to compete,” Tyson said.
“We work as a family,” Thompson said. “We’re never apart – never single anyone out. We work through everything together – down times, up times. Everything’s together. It’s a family.”
