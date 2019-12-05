POWHATAN - Facing the very team that cut their 2018-19 season short in the region tournament, the Powhatan Indians picked up their first win of the season by battling past Huguenot 49-42 with the help of a relentless defense and five players scoring 8 or more points.
“There’s a lot of firsts and there’s a lot of new things that are happening – new personnel, new chemistry,” said Powhatan head girls basketball coach Kristy Henderson. “We’ve just got to keep plugging away and just be patient.”
Returners Reese Vandell and Kayla Terry each scored 10 to lead Powhatan, newcomer Sophie Dolan netted 9 and returning players Michala Taylor and Faith Henderson each made 8. All five players plus freshman Erin Almond hit shots that either tied the game or pushed the Indians back into the lead at different points, showcasing the team’s resiliency and ability to respond after going down on the scoreboard.
“It gives us confidence,” Coach Henderson said, “and that’s what we need.”
Powhatan adjusted its defense to put Faith Henderson at the top against Huguenot senior Janelle Sample, who did damage against Powhatan in last season’s regional contest and was the game’s leading scorer on Thursday with 18 points. The adjustment helped to keep the ball out of Sample’s hands a little bit more, and the Indians were able to rebound shots by the Falcons and outscore the visiting team in the second half.
After the defense helped hold Huguenot to a 2-0 first-quarter lead, Powhatan landed five jumpers to tie the visitors 12-12 at the half. Vandell strung together back-to-back shots for a 5-4 lead, Dolan knocked down a deep three-pointer for a 10-7 edge and Almond's corner jumper knotted up the contest again after Sample's jumpshot off of an offensive board briefly gave Huguenot a 12-10 advantage.
Powhatan never went down by more than four as Taylor responded to three made shots by the visitors near the top of the third quarter with three buckets of her own, and after Taylor later spun inside to net two points for a 29-27 lead, Faith raced a steal to the basket to make it 31-27 going into the final 8 minutes of regulation.
After the Falcons netted a runback in the fourth quarter to go back up 37-35, Vandell made yet another clutch shot to turn the tides for good. Dolan was looking to make an inbounds pass, and Vandell, who had a wide-open look in the left-hand corner, called for the ball. Dolan threw it to her, and Vandell sent the lasering shot swishing through the hoop to push the Indians ahead by 1.
Powhatan never relinquished the lead again.
“Reese is going to be super important for us,” Coach Henderson said. “Offensively she’s a good shot, making good decisions…we need her, she’s super important for us.”
Late in the stretch, Dolan drove into the lane for two, and sophomores Faith and Terry combined for 9 points against 5 from Huguenot to put the game out of reach.
It was a bounce-back win from Powhatan’s season-opening setback to Cosby on Tuesday (68-29). In that game, Powhatan faced trapping and offensive turnovers that turned into a ton of transition layups for the Titans. But on Thursday, Coach Henderson said her team did a little bit better job of stopping transition, getting back on defense and forcing turnovers to put the ball back in Powhatan’s hands.
The Indians (1-1) will head to L.C. Bird on Tuesday, Dec. 10 for a 7 p.m. varsity matchup following the JV game at 5:45 p.m.
