Powhatan High School sophomores Faith Henderson and Kayla Terry earned All-Region honors following the 2019-20 girls basketball season. Henderson was named to Second Team All-Region and Terry earned Honorable Mention. Henderson this season totaled 366 points and 298 rebounds to average 15.2 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. She made 46 percent of her shots from the field and 78 percent of her free throws (129 of 165).
Terry totaled 234 points to average 9.8 points per game, shot 40 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free-throw line (51 of 62).
After Powhatan lost early in the regional tournament in 2018 and 2019, both Henderson and Terry helped lead the Indians into the 2020 regional quarterfinals with a 59-46 win over Huguenot. The young team finished the season 11-13 in its first year playing in the highly talented Dominion District and won four of its last six games.
