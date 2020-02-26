KING GEORGE - When it comes to high school, student-athletes can grow physically, mentally and athletically in a relatively short span of time.
And the growth that Powhatan’s girls basketball team has made within the past few months played a tremendous role in propelling the young unit into the Region 4B quarterfinals after it endured a slugfest of a regular-season schedule in the Dominion District.
“We’re so super young,” Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson said of her sophomore-heavy team. “They’re learning how to play with each other and learning how to balance it all in situations that happen in a game.”
Her team’s 2019-20 season would come to an end in that quarterfinal round on Wednesday in a 53-36 loss to the King George Foxes, who were led by Oma Aguolu's 27 points. But most of the Indians’ players should be coming back.
Three sophomores continued to pace Powhatan on offense as Kayla Terry netted four 3-pointers for 12 points, Sophie Dolan contributed 11 and Faith Henderson added 8.
The Indians stayed in the fight through the early stages of the third quarter, but the Foxes, aided by steals and towering rebounds on both ends of the floor, unleashed a 17-0 run that began with a go-ahead layup notched by Aguolu and stretched through the rest of the stanza and into the early stages of the fourth. The Foxes kept control of the game from there.
Coach Kristy Henderson noted how the home team played trapping defense in the first half, then played man-to-man in the second, which is something she said her team has to learn how to adjust to and play.
“And I think we got tired and got a little frustrated because things weren’t going our way, so then the lead just got bigger and bigger and bigger,” Henderson said. Her players, however, were able to draw inspiration from the way Aguolo was playing for King George. She said her young ones were saying: “Yes, I hope to be like that some day.”
She also told her players that they should be proud because they finished one step better than they did last year, having cleared their first-round game over Huguenot after seeing their season end at that early point the past two years.
Powhatan continued to show its growing depth as sophomore Logan Anthony knocked down an early 3 for the Indians, and junior Jillian Ratliff high-pointed a rebound that led to Dolan netting 2 free throws and helped Powhatan take a 24-21 lead over the Foxes into halftime.
“I think you’re continuing to see the hard work and the dedication and the minutes put in in practice,” Henderson said. “They happen in the game, and they continue to happen, and it’s exciting to see that.”
Although Powhatan should bring back a majority of its players for the 2020-21 season, the team is bidding farewell to seniors Gabby Dintino, Rachel Losch and three-sport standout Michala Taylor.
“They’re a huge part…they’re just a positive bunch that are great teammates who are there when the team needs them,” Henderson said. “I just love them to pieces. We’re sure going to miss them.”
