RICHMOND – Firing up the press in the opening minutes, the Powhatan Indians parlayed relentless defense into an early 9-0 lead and kept pulling away to rout George Wythe 50-16.
The Indians with the win swept the Bulldogs in regular-season play, having also beaten 44-15 on Monday, Jan. 6.
Three sophomores led the way for Powhatan on offense. Kayla Terry drained two of her three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and tallied up 12 points, Faith Henderson added 10 points and converted 3 steals into quick trips to the basket for easy layups and Sophie Dolan captured 7 steals in addition to netting 7 points of her own.
Nine different players scored for Powhatan, and everyone who was dressed out, including seniors Rachel Losch (5 points), Michala Taylor (4 points) and Gabby Dintino (2 points) contributed gametime minutes on Tuesday.
“They did great; we just played man-to-man the whole time. We don’t always play man-to-man on defense the entire game,” Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson said of her players. “Tonight was a good night to get everybody on the court, everybody working man-to-man, talking, communicating, working together.”
Powhatan usually plays a 2-2-1 press, but on Tuesday, the team worked in the 1-2-1-1 diamond press, which is more of an aggressive, trapping press.
“We’ve been working on it for a few weeks now. I feel like we’re really coming together with that,” Henderson said.
Sophomore Logan Anthony lasered in the first 2 points of each half on a pair of jumpers for 4 points total, and sophomore Meghan Hodge, after hitting 2 points from the free-throw line, had a steal underneath the basket on the offensive end wiped away by a timeout called by George Wythe. Hodge added a long jumper at the end of the third quarter, and junior Kelsey Nickerson netted a 2-pointer in the second.
“Meghan’s minutes have increased. She’s been working really hard. She’s giving us quality time,” Henderson said of Hodge. “She’s super aggressive, she’s super fast and happy for her that she got to score a bucket tonight.”
Powhatan (7-9) the previous night had three players net double figures in a 76-52 setback to Cosby. Faith and Terry each scored 16 points, Dolan added 10 points and eight different players scored for the Indians.
They’ll round out the week with a huge home game on Thursday, Jan. 30 against Class 4, Region B opponent Monacan (15-1) at 7 p.m.
