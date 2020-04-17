Emma Barnett has been playing soccer, and only soccer, for nearly all of her life. She’s been committed to the game since she was 3 years old, if not younger.
It’s a commitment that the Powhatan High School senior will continue to uphold through attending and competing for Roanoke College.
Barnett was a longtime Powhatan Fury player before switching over to the Richmond Strikers, for whom she’s been competing for the last three years. She spoke to being able to see the field really well, and she’s more inclined to pass the ball than dribble it.
Last summer, she and her Strikers teammates flew to Colorado to play in the National Cup. While Barnett noted that it was a lot harder to breathe in thinner air, and the coach had to sub the players more than he normally would during game time, her team came away with two wins in three games played. For Barnett, that experience definitely made all games that followed easier to play.
The last three years, she played at center midfield on the high school team. For the two scrimmages that Powhatan got to play this year, she had moved to center forward.
Barnett described playing for Powhatan soccer as one of her best experiences with the game throughout her whole life. To her high school head coach Jared Rottmund, it was awesome getting to watch her grow as a player over the past four seasons.
“I will really miss her on and off the field. She definitely earned her team’s and my respect as team captain,” Rottmund said, praising her “great attitude” and describing how she was always smiling, ready to play hard and give her team “110% everyday.”
“Emma will be a real asset to the Roanoke team,” Rottmund said.
Barnett was also considering two other Old Dominion Athletic Conference schools – Virginia Wesleyan and Shenandoah – but she described Roanoke as having “the best academics by far.”
“And the coaches are awesome – I really liked them,” Barnett said. “I really liked the girls there; they’re all so nice and supportive, and when I went up there, it really seemed like they were family.”
Roanoke this past season won 13 games against 6 losses and 1 tie and compiled a 7-3 ODAC record. The Maroons have gone 40-25-11 over the last four years.
While there will be no spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emma has been running a lot and playing soccer with her younger sister Sarah as part of staying in shape for the upcoming fall.
But losing her final high school season was really devastating to her.
“It’s really sad. I’ve played with a lot of those girls, especially Emily Matthews, since I was 10,” Emma said. “It’s really hard to lose that and also my last season with Coach Rottmund, who’s definitely been the best coach I’ve ever had. It was really devastating, and this year, my little sister [Sarah], who’s a freshman, made varsity, so I was going to get to play with her for the first time ever.”
Not being able to play her senior year has motivated her even further for her first season at the next level.
“I’m really thankful that I can play college soccer,” she said, “and that I have another chance and this was not it for me.”
Emma wants to be a nurse. She’s planning on studying Pre-Medicine at Roanoke.
“I definitely have a lot of respect for the nurses and doctors who are out fighting this (pandemic),” she said. “It makes me want to go out and definitely be a nurse and help people.”
