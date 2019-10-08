POWHATAN - Davis and Jackson Tester both ran a 19:34 or better to lead Powhatan Cross Country in its home meet held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Powhatan High School.
Manchester, Monacan, Thomas Dale and runners from Carver Academy were in attendance in addition to Powhatan’s teams, and the Indians hosted three races: the girls A race, the boys A race and a combined boys and girls B race.
Powhatan took the team win in the girls A race with a low score of 30 against Manchester’s 34. Monacan was third with a 63.
Powhatan’s Rebecca Ray finished second in the race overall on a 22:08.13. Her teammate Lucy Redlich placed 4th on a 24:26.45, and Audrey Lennon (6th, 24:44.76), Alyssa Gorman (8th, 25:02.44) and Virginia Bird (10th, 25:54.70) all placed in the top 10 for Powhatan. All five runners are freshmen.
Junior captain Alexis Elzey took 11th (26:04.50), and Powhatan’s remaining finishers in the race were Sophie Dolan (26:42.91) and Chloe Grell (28:24.28).
Manchester senior Mackenzie Young won the race (21:02.07), and her teammates, freshmen Emma Davies (23:13.60) and Cheyenne Hill (24:36.72), placed 3rd and 5th, respectively. Monacan’s Sydney Carlstrom (24:50.20) and Kriston Seward (25:11.64) ran 7th and 9th, respectively.
Thomas Dale was the narrow team winner in the boys A race with 38 points against Monacan’s 39 and Manchester’s 43. Juniors Davis and Jackson were fast, as Davis ran a 19:07.62 to finish in the overall top 5, and Jackson took 8th on a 19:34.15.
Freshman Gavin Rice ran a 20:23.42 and sophomore Russell Holland notched a 22:01.70.
Junior captain Gavin Timmons, who ran 16th with his second-ever best time of 16:46.7 in the massive VTCA cross country invite held 3 days before at Pocahontas State Park, did not race in the meet on Oct. 1, but he was involved in pumping up the team before the race began, and he could be seen on the course updating the runners on their times as they ran past.
Manchester senior Mason White won the boys A race on an 18:10.92. Behind him in the top 5 were Monacan senior Mason Colt (18:41.45), Carver’s Aaron Wilson (18:58.68), Monacan senior Harrison Ivy (19:00.50) and Davis Tester.
Thomas Dale junior Kaetan Boratyn (19:16.65), Monacan junior Zac Ashe (19:29.54), Jackson Tester, Thomas Dale senior Jayson Medley (19:51.51) and Thomas Dale sophomore Drew Fink (20:02.79) rounded out the top 10.
Manchester had 7 boys place in the overall top 10 of the mixed B race, including race winner Jon Davis (20:51.02). Powhatan’s Jack Connelly (22:00.87) and Stevie Bigham (22:06.12) ran 4th and 5th, respectively. Powhatan’s Raquel Iga (27:20.53) was the top finisher among the girls. Powhatan’s remaining finishers were Erik Glanden (25:32.75), Liam Clancy (27:02.68), Brodie Glanden (27:44.31), Cassie Murray (29:48.23), Marissa Lampkin (30:21.10) and Carsen Hogston (31:21.00).
The young Powhatan unit was able to spotlight the contributions of its sole senior, Gabe Kerns, who was honored prior to the start of the meet as Tuesday, Oct. 1 was also Powhatan Cross Country’s Senior Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.