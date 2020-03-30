POWHATAN – Powhatan officials received notification Monday of what is believed to be two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as the situation continues to worsen in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) notified the county on March 30 that it had confirmed two presumptive positive tests in Powhatan, interim county administrator Bret Schardein said. He was still waiting for additional information about the patients, their condition, and possible exposure risks at press time on Monday.
“You certainly hold out hope that somehow we would be spared, but I think the reality was we knew almost certainly it would be when it happens, not if it happens,” Schardein said. “The things we have been doing and putting in place, those aren’t going to change. The social distancing, hand washing, and all the things that our citizens have been doing, those shouldn’t change.
“I think it makes it a little more real for us, but it doesn’t fundamentally change what we should be doing,” he said.
Gov. Ralph Northam held a press conference on Monday where it was announced there are currently 1,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, and there have been 136 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. Northam issued a stay-at-home order for state residents unless they need to go out for food, supplies, work, medical care, or to get fresh air or exercise as the state steps up its effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This order is effective immediately and will remain in place until June 10.
While a majority of people have followed the governor’s suggestion to stay at home and not gather in groups larger than 10, he cited instances over the weekend of people gathering at beaches and recreational areas and “completely ignoring what we are doing.” Going forward, if more than 10 people gather, they could be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor, he said.
“We are at the beginning of a period of sacrifice. This is an unprecedented and difficult time, and it will be hard for people; I understand that. But I have faith in you as Virginians. We need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly, and we will get through this together,” Northam said.
Powhatan County emergency management officials continue to urge citizens to continue to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing, Schardein said.
The VDH website lists the number of Powhatan cases at three. The county previously was notified on March 25 about a Powhatan resident in their 20s who has not been hospitalized and is currently self-isolating at home. This was thought to be the first confirmed case in the county.
However, after Schardein sought more information, he learned that it is the agency’s reporting protocol to use a patient’s official address when assigning the location of the case, rather than the actual address where the person was residing or isolating, according to a release issued March 27.
Schardein said he reached out to the VDH last week seeking additional information about where the person might have been or if others had been exposed. Subsequent in-formation revealed the person was not in Powhatan during the time he or she has been ill.
Most patients have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• If you experience symptoms, call your doctor.
For more information about COVID-19 visit these websites at: https://www.coronavirus.gov and www.vdh.virginia.gov.
The Chesterfield Health District has activated a coronavirus hotline, which will be staffed M-F from 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM to address questions from residents about the coronavirus situation. Community members may call: 804-318-8207. The Virginia Department of Health has also activated a public information line, 877-ASK-VDH3, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
