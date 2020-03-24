Powhatan man suspected of shooting three people in domestic dispute found dead

POWHATAN – A Powhatan man suspected of shooting three people Monday evening in an apparent domestic dispute was found dead several hours later, according to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic dispute in progress in the 5000 block of Old Buckingham Road. The caller said a family member had a gun and was pointing it at people, Jeffery S. Searfoss, chief deputy, said in a release. Seconds later three people were shot.
All three victims fled the residence and, when found by responding deputies, told them that the shooter had gone back into the house, he said.
Deputies attended to the victims and established a perimeter around the residence, Searfoss said. One victim was transported by MedFlight and the other two were transported by ambulance to the hospital. All three are injured but alive.
Sheriff Brad Nunnally said that when his deputies arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with the suspect. Law enforcement surrounded the house for several hours and continued attempts to make contact with the suspect but never did.
With the assistance of tactical teams from the Chesterfield County Police and Richmond City Police departments, the residence was searched shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Raymond Morlock Jr., 56, of Powhatan was found deceased.
The sheriff's office put road blocks up on either side of the residence on Old Buckingham Road for several hours and neighbors were told to stay inside.
No further information will be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, Searfoss said.
