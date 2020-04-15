POWHATAN – Days after Gov. Ralph Northam announced the delay of the state’s June primary elections for Congress by two weeks, local election officials are still faced with many unknowns about how events are going to unfold.
The governor made the announcement on Wednesday, April 8 that he would delay the June 9 primary to June 23, making it fall after the end of the current stay-in-place order in effect until June 10. The new date was chosen in hopes that COVID-19 will be behind Virginia or at least more controlled by then, keeping voters and election officials safer.
Northam said the delays weren't ideal but were necessary, and would allow election officials more time to prepare and make any necessary changes.
“No one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting a ballot,” he said.
The purpose of this election in Powhatan is to vote for the republican candidate who will appear on the ballot in November running for U.S. Senate against the current democratic senator, Mark Warner. The three candidates running in this election are Daniel M. Gade, Thomas A. Speciale II and Alissa A. Baldwin.
Even with the extra two weeks, Karen Alexander, Powhatan’s director of elections, said she and voter registrars across the state are experiencing widespread frustration with the Virginia Department of Elections for its inability to keep them updated on what decisions are being discussed as options.
“We feel very left in the dark with the amount of unknowns we are facing. We are also concerned about the procurement of (personal protective equipment) that we are going to need to have when absentee voting starts that the state is unwilling to provide us at time,” she said.
Even though the election was delayed by two weeks, the deadline to register currently remains on Monday, May 18. Absentee voting begins on Friday, May 8. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16. The last day to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, June 20. Alexander added that these dates could be altered because of the delay, but she has not heard of that happening yet.
Alexander said she initially delayed reaching out to potential poll workers and voting precincts about their willingness to participate in an in-person election because she really thought the governor might push for a mandated vote-by-mail system.
With last week’s announcement, she will be moving forward with that process but she added she is uncomfortable “asking people to risk their health and safety at this time when the pandemic is at such a scary stage.”
“The majority of Powhatan County’s election officials are above the age of 65. And while I believe a lot of them will still keep their commitment to work, I feel concerned about asking them to do so,” she said.
One of her biggest concerns will be in-person absentee voting because the local election offices are closed to the public for the foreseeable future. For anyone who is uncomfortable voting by mail but wants to vote absentee, “we are going to have to jump through some extra hoops to make that happen in a secure and safe way,” she said.
Alexander said she highly recommends that Powhatan citizens vote by mail in the June primary. They can request an absentee ballot application online by going to https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or by calling the Office of Elections (804-598-5604) to have an application mailed to them. Voters can use reason code 2A for COVID-19 as their reason for voting absentee.
“The Powhatan County Office of Elections is going to work closely with voters to make this as seamless a process as possible. We can assure you that every vote cast will count no matter how you cast it. We very much recommend that voters vote by mail whenever possible to avoid potential safety and health concerns at the polls on election day. There is also the potential for long lines with the social distancing requirements that the governor has in place, so voting by mail will alleviate that pressure on Election Day,” she said.
Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who request one via this application process. Ballots will contain instructions, a return envelope, and an I VOTED sticker as well. Voters who vote by mail will need to have a witness complete and sign a “Statement of Absentee Voter” required on the return envelope in which the ballot is placed. Witnesses should not view the ballot or voter’s private vote. The voter’s signature on the envelope will be authenticated with the signature that the county has on file for the voter.
Anyone who is unable to vote by mail and who is also unable to go in-person to the polls on June 23 needs to call the office of elections to make special arrangements for curbside-absentee voting at the office.
Alexander added that she already has hundreds of applications processed for absentee ballots, but they cannot be mailed out until May 8.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.
