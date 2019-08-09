Powhatan Public Library patrons go nuts for reading finale guests

POWHATAN – Powhatan County Public Library went nuts for its summer reading finale party with a little help from some friends.
Richmond Flying Squirrels mascots Nutzy and Nutasha were the featured guests of the summer reading finale, which was held on Thursday, July 25 at the library. About 100 people came to the event, which capped off a summer-long programming designed to encourage reading and get families excited about coming to the library.
Children who attended the event had a blast meeting the mascots, who were happy to take photos, give hugs, help with crafts, and bring smiles to their faces, said Tracey Ingle, English instructional specialist for Powhatan County Public Schools.
Ingle said the finale was a great ending to this year’s program, which embraced the theme “It’s Showtime at Your Library!” Some of the other programming include a magician, a juggler, a puppet show and zoo reptiles, all of which patrons loved.
“We had a huge turnout this year, which was awesome. It was consistent throughout the events. It was an awesome turnout this year,” she said.
As with other programs throughout the summer, each of the children who attended the finale received a new book and a chance to enter the summer reading prizes. Before Nutzy and Nutasha snuck in to surprise the children, they listened to Ingle read “Scaredy Squirrel Goes Camping” by Melanie Watt. There was also a free pizza dinner sponsored by the PTOs of the three elementary schools in the county.
Christina LeMaster of Powhatan said she doesn’t usually attend summer reading program events anymore because her children are grown, but when they were young, she was always there. But when she learned Nutzy and Nutasha would be there, she knew she had to be there with her son Daniel, who has special needs, because he is an avid fan of the mascots.
He listened to the story being read and bolted up when he saw the mascots sneaking in to surprise the guests, she said. After that, he was thrilled to meet them and take photos with them. He was so excited he couldn’t even eat his pizza.
LeMaster said she told the library staff how much she appreciated them offering a summer reading program and how kind they were to her son at the finale.
“I am always so thankful and blessed by the kindness everybody shows Daniel. There were other special needs kids there, too. You don’t have to be kind to anybody – that is just something you do. So, I am so thankful for it,” she said.
Although the programs for the summer reading program are finished, the library will still be recording summer reading hours through Aug. 31.
For more information, contact the library at 804-598-5670 or visit www.powhatanlibrary.net.
Laura McFarland may be reached at LmcFarland@powhatantoday.com.
