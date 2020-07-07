Powhatan public weighs in on budget, tax rate

POWHATAN – A meeting of the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors that saw the board laying out three viable budget plans for fiscal year (FY) 2021 also saw a robust showing of public input, especially for a budget meeting.
The board’s meeting on Monday, June 29 started with a public comment period that saw 15 members of the public speaking either in person at the meeting or online via the live broadcast. They covered a variety of topics dealing with the budget, which had its public hearing a week before. At both the June 22 and 29 meetings, members of the public spoke without seeing a full presentation on the board members’ budget proposals. Eight people also spoke at the end of the meeting.
Don Silberbauer talked about the board using the language of “school money” and “county money” but cautioned it is all actually taxpayer money. Only knowing a little about two of the three budget proposals the board would later present, he supported a plan based on an 82-cent tax rate, saying it would only represent a slight tax increase for already-burdened homeowners whose reassessments had increased significantly.
Jim Carver questioned whether there could have been more transparency in the budget process this year; said it seemed ironic that the board would raise taxes on people it said were already financially strapped; and talked about the board planning its budget based on anticipating a lower collection rate. He asked them to commit to returning excess funds over that anticipated amount to citizens, saying if the county “over collects because you forecast a low collection rate, and you have over collected, I would not categorize that as a positive windfall. I would categorize it as an erroneous collection of excess taxes from the citizens.”
Brooks Bradbury Smith, who has worked for Powhatan County Public Schools for 27 years, talked about her paycheck barely making it back to the level it was before a salary cut the schools experienced in 2008. She pointed out the issue the schools experience with turnover because of not having competitive salaries and asked the board to fund the schools at the level where they retain employees.
Andrew C. Snead, another PCPS educator, talked about his passion for educating youth in Powhatan and the impact the school system has on young people as they develop. He asked the board to fully fund the schools.
Jamie Timberlake, commissioner of revenue, expressed disappointment in what he believed was the board’s plan not to fund the employee share of the health insurance increase, which was promised to them a month earlier. He criticized the board balancing its budget “on the backs of the employees.” This was based on an email the employee leadership team had received a week earlier saying the increase would not be covered by the county. The plan the board adopted 3-2 that night did see the county covering the increase at a cost of $59,000.
Mary Sheehy supported the budget plan based on an 85-cent tax rate because she wanted to fully fund the schools. Great schools attract business and people interested in moving to Powhatan, she said.
Numerous other people spoke on similar or additional topics. Some of their points included: funding the schools fully; pointing out how much about the schools’ needs for the new school year are unknown; lowering taxes to help people already hard hit by the pandemic; Powhatan’s high tax rate in comparison to other localities; the projected tax collection rate; letting the schools keep their savings; asking for a revenue neutral tax rate; saying some people aren’t being properly taxed, representing a loss of revenue for the county; believing the economy will bounce back faster than some board members anticipate, the burden on people living on a fixed income if taxes are raised, and thanking the board members and staff members for their hard work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.